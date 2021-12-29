The Owensboro Museum of Science and History’s Noon Year’s Eve is returning Friday.
This is the 16th year for the event. Last year the museum hosted a virtual rendition of the ceremony due to the pandemic, so Friday’s festivities will be the 15th balloon drop that takes place at noon on New Year’s Eve.
Between 2,000-2,500 balloons are being inflated for the event, OMSH Executive Director Kathy Olson said.
Museum staff had to make some changes to the event to make it accommodating and safer for attendees. Hundreds typically attend Noon Year’s Eve annually.
Masks that say “Happy New Year” will be available for children, and all others who attend are encouraged to mask as well. Events have also been spread out to ensure that large groups of people aren’t gathered in one spot for very long, which is also the reason the liquid nitrogen show that traditionally takes place during Noon Year’s Eve has been canceled, Olson said.
“We also will be opening up doors to provide more ventilation,” she said, especially in the Mammoth Lobby, where the balloon drop occurs.
Some additions to the festivities include more crafts, like the Resolution Rock painting station that provides an opportunity for attendees to paint their New Year’s resolution on a provided rock. There will also be a movie playing in the Ford Gallery. Returning crafts, like the creation of party hats and noisemakers, have also been expanded to provide more locations for children to participate.
Chad Gesser, also known as Professor G, is returning as the DJ, and he will be providing entertainment, as well as oversee the balloon drop countdown.
Attendees will also receive a gift bag as they exit that will include activities and other goodies themed around the new year.
The event has become a tradition for many families in the area, so Olson said she and other organizers are happy to be bringing it back this year.
“As far as I know, it’s one of the few family-oriented events for New Year’s Eve in town, especially for younger children,” Olson said.
For that reason, the event has always been popular.
“Families like the opportunity to ring in the new year with their young children,” she said. “That’s always a special occasion, and the children always seem to love it as well.”
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the museum and will run through the balloon drop at noon.
There is no charge for museum members. Admission for all others is $5 per person. Children two years and younger get in for free.
Olson encourages attendees to survey the museum’s social media accounts to stay up to date on any potential schedule changes.
For more information about this event and others at the museum, visit www.owensboro museum.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.