At least one annual event has not become a casualty of the coronavirus: the Owensboro Museum of Science and History’s Noon Year’s Eve will go on — virtually.
Kathy Olson, OMSH executive director, said the event’s festivities will be broadcast from the museum’s Facebook page in the morning Thursday, Dec. 31.
The 14th annual event typically takes place on New Year’s Eve at the museum, where families gather for the noon balloon drop and an afternoon of fun. But due to COVID-19, the museum and its staff had to get creative in order to offer it this year.
Once again Prof G Entertainment Services will be presenting an exclusive DJ show from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. During the virtual event, there will also be surprise special guests, and live and pre-recorded science, history and related subject matter demonstrations.
Science Guy Mitch Luman from the Evansville Museum will be presenting some of the science demonstrations virtually.
“There will be hot things, there will be wet things, and there will be super, super, cools things,” Luman said in an online message promoting the event.
There will also be a history lesson about Muhammad Ali, along with stories of an Owensboro eagle and more. Chad Benefield, with WBKR, will also be a guest during the event.
There will also be an arts and crafts component that can be completed from items within the household.
Best of all, Olson said, the traditional balloon drop will still take place at noon.
Olson said virtual does not take the place of an in-person event.
“We are happy to be able to provide an opportunity once again this year to help young and old alike wrap up what’s been a trying 2020,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
