Shortly before noon Saturday, the main lobby of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History was packed with people. Children, some with paper hats made of newspaper, some with painted butterflies or dog and tiger whiskers on their faces, danced to Disney and Taylor Swift songs. Parents took photos and selfies on their phones.
Overhead, in large nets, hundreds of balloons waited for the stroke of noon. A screen near the DJ booth counted down the minutes and seconds.
“One minute, getting close,” the DJ, Chad Gesser, told the crowd. “Are you ready?” The kids cheered.
At noon, the balloons rained down, and the sound of Owensboro High School band members performing “Auld Lang Syne” was almost drowned out by people applauding and kids popping the large balloons.
Saturday was the museum’s 17th annual “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration for children and families. Before the balloon drop, kids and parents had their faces painted, put messages on “resolution rocks,” made hats and noisemakers and played among the exhibits from the basement to the top floor.
“I think it has been so much fun,” said Aleshia Reardon, who came with her children and family members to attend her first “Noon” event.
“We got a membership here for Christmas, we saw this and said, ‘this is great, let’s go have some fun,’ ” Reardon said. “The kids are all spread out and having fun.”
Kathy Olson, the museum’s director, said the idea for the event originated with a museum in Colorado and spread to other museums across the country. The museum has held the event every year for 17 years, although the 2020 celebration was online, due to the pandemic.
The event is a way for children and families to also ring in the new year, Olson said.
“It gives them the opportunity to celebrate at 12 o’clock,” Olson said. “Just a different 12 o’clock,”
Destinee Mills and her family visited the museum’s water table upstairs and were heading back down to the main level for more face-painting.
“We’ve been to the museum before, but not to this specific event,” Mills said. “I think it’s fun. It’s a good way to spend a cloudy day.”
Rachel Powell, who was watching her children get their faces painted, said the event was her first visit back to the museum in years.
“I haven’t been here since I was a kid,” she said. “We thought it would be a really fun event — for them to celebrate in the middle of the day and not try to keep them up” until midnight, she said.
Mary Anne Steele was with her sons Arlo and Ezra, as the boys made a dam at the water table. Steele said the family are museum members, but Saturday was their first “Noon Year’s Eve.”
“We are always looking for something during Christmas break to keep them occupied,” Steele said. “It seems really cool. We are excited for the balloon drop.”
When asked why the museum brings the event back each year, Olson said “Noon Year’s Eve” gets a good response from the community.
“It’s the look on the kids’ faces when the balloons come down,” she said. “I’ve never seen so much joy over a balloon.
“It’s a family tradition. It’s a community tradition, and the community has responded.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
