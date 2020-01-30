Your alarm clock didn’t go off and you’re running late.
And then, you see you need to stop for gas before you can get to work.
And you’re late.
Feeling stressed?
Does a bear sit in the woods?
Well, I’ve got a sure-fire stress- buster for you.
Are you ready? Here it comes.
Buy more underwear.
I am not making this up.
Once upon a time, I spent three hours in a stress management class.
On a page in the manual marked “other tips and ideas,” it plainly states “buy more underwear.”
Yeah, I know.
I asked that question too.
Apparently, there are people in this world who spend a lot of time worrying about whether there is clean underwear in the drawer.
And if they buy more, they won’t have to worry.
I, however, have never been stressed by my underwear.
Having to go underwear shopping would just add to my stress.
But, hey, maybe it’ll help you relax.
Other tips included laugh, cry and talk gently to yourself.
But not in public, please.
Or you’ll have more stress when the guys in the white coats come after you.
My favorite was “Don’t worry about things you can’t control.”
Now, that’s just plain silly.
If I can control it, why should I worry about it?
It’s the things I can’t control — like those stoplights on Frederica Street and the checkout lanes in the stores — that make me crazy.
A few years ago, somebody in management gave us all little balls to squeeze when we felt stressed.
I popped mine the first day.
But I hate to waste things.
So, I poured the junk inside into a plastic glove.
And when I felt stressed, I rearranged the fingers, so that only one stuck up.
Until it popped too.
So, I looked online for more suggestions.
Breathe deeply, one site said.
Then listen to each breath coming and going.
Move s-l-o-w-l-y.
Relax your face.
Massage your feet.
Write down your worries.
Walk.
OK, that sounds good.
But then, there’s this one.
Have a lavender bath.
In the dark.
OK, there goes my stress again.
I assure you I was not voted boy most likely to have a lavender bath.
In the dark or anywhere else.
But hey, if it helps you, be my guest.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
