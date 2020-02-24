North Hancock Elementary named February “We Love James Month” in honor of third-grader James Wilkey who has been out of school this year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Wilkey’s class was able to FaceTime with him earlier this month to catch up with him and hopefully raise his spirits, said school guidance counselor Sona Miller.
“We wanted him to know that we were thinking about him,” Miller said, adding that it was “such a sweet moment and he saw a couple of the kids he was particularly fond of and there was just a light about him that you could just see. He was so happy.”
Miller said Wilkey was excited to share his favorite video games with the class and some of his other interests.
“It was not anything about being sick, it was just about being a kid, which was the best thing,” she said.
“He did share some things about his illness, but it was a good conversation. Afterwards, some of our kids were emotional, but I think we kind of anticipated that,” Miller said. “It’s a hard topic and the kids know what is going on with James, and some that have had experience with cancer have a different reality when you talk about cancer, so it’s worrisome for some of them.”
Wilkey said he was really excited about being able to meet all of his classmates and teacher, Amanda Walz.
“I got to see my whole class,” he said. “They FaceTimed me on the big screen so they could all see me.”
Wilkey was hospitalized in April, 2019 after going to the emergency room for severe headaches, according to his mother, Chantell Wilkey.
She said doctors found a mass in her son’s brain and he was transported to Louisville the next day where he underwent surgery.
Afterward, the family was sent to Cincinnati for therapy treatment where they stayed for six weeks before finally being able to return home for the first time at the end of June.
James Wilkey was home for about a month before returning to Cincinnati for chemo treatments, where they stayed for another 20 days, Chantell Wilkey said.
He was able to finish school in December before returning to the hospital again for 21 days after doctors found another mass on his pituitary gland. He was finally able to return home this past week.
While James Wilkey has undergone what he describes as several long and boring hospital stays, he still manages to keep high spirits and goes out of his way to make sure those around him do as well, especially his mother.
As Chantell Wilkey explained her son’s journey with his illness, he spent the time making funny faces at her in hopes to make her laugh.
James Wilkey — nicknamed Ricky Bobby by his nursing staff at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for his love of race cars — said his favorite things to do while in the hospital were taking walks with his mom and playing “Mortal Combat” with his hospital massage therapist, Marissa. He also loves playing with LEGOs and going to the movies with his mom and dad, Jason Wilkey.
“We go to the movies a lot because of course when we’re in-patient, we watch a lot of TV and so he’ll see all the previews for everything coming out and so he’ll say ‘we should go see that’,’’ Chantell Wilkey said. “That’s one thing that he can do that his mobility doesn’t keep him from doing because he’s not able to walk still on his own yet.”
James Wilkey said he also helps his dad with cars a lot by getting him tools. He said, however, that he gets bored with it quickly.
“I would usually go pick up tools for him … or he would give me a job,” he said. “I got bored of it, so I would always be up front in front with the computer watching videos.”
He said his birthday is also coming up on March 9. He plans to ask for more LEGOs to add to his ever-growing collection and maybe more games as well.
While James Wilkey does not yet have a definite return date for school, Miller said the class hopes to FaceTime him again soon and will be delivering him Valentine’s Day cards from his class.
The school is also raising funds for the family by selling “We love James” T-shirts and bracelets. The school hopes to plan a “James day” for everyone to wear their shirts to school.
