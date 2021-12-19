Northwest Neighborhood Alliance Chairperson Rafe Buckner said he is now feeling more comfortable about certain elements of the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area within the city’s Northwest Neighborhood — mainly that the historic neighborhood names will not be changed.
“They calmed some of my concerns,” Buckner said. “I went in and they showed me some of the updated plans so I was happy.”
Buckner said he recently met with Abby Shelton, community development director, and she informed him that no changes would be made to the existing neighborhood names.
Buckner said after looking at an initial map of the Northwest NRSA, he noticed that the southern border for the revitalization project is 5th Street.
“That is the heart of Baptist Town,” he said.
Buckner said that he was told that if you want to search out the history of a particular neighborhood, it is important to look for the schools, churches and social clubs in the area.
“You can kind of trace the history back using those landmarks,” he said.
While the building is no longer standing, Buckner said the old Western High School in the Baptist Town neighborhood was once a segregated school, serving Owensboro’s Black residents.
Buckner said the area is also home to Fourth Street Baptist Church. It has a history dating back to the 1830s, makes it the oldest Black church in Daviess County.
“It is included in that area as well as the site of the old Western High School,” Buckner said. “I just didn’t want us to lose those areas out of our community, for them to be renamed.”
While the city announced a naming contest earlier this year, Buckner said the area in question is located along English Park. The final names that residents can vote for are Riverview, Riverview Run, Dublin Village, The Distillery Quarter and The Distillery District.
Buckner said out of those, he favors Dublin Village because it commemorates the earlier settlers that worked in the distilleries and meat packing plants in the neighborhood.
A Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grantee-designated area targeted for revitalization. An NRSA is different from other local targeted areas in that the designation is reviewed and approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Shelton said previously that the city would like to give Owensboro’s Northwest Neighborhood a “shot in the arm” to what it is currently doing to revitalize the neighborhood.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
