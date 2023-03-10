City neighborhood revitalization efforts in the Northwest neighborhoods of the city have resulted in $10.47 million in investments into projects, the city’s Community Development director said Thursday.
Of that total, $6 million has been invested by homeowners, landlords and developers, surpassing the city’s projections.
More work is planned in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area this year, with an additional infusion of federal dollars to continue spurring private investment.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton discussed ongoing work in the Northwest neighborhoods during a public hearing to approve Community Development’s annual action plan. The action plan is necessary for the city to receive additional federal HOME and Community Development Block Grant dollars, which are used to assist low- to moderate-income individuals and families.
The Northwest NRSA, also known as Riverview, is roughly between the Ohio River and Fifth Street and between Walnut Street and Ewing Road and Texas Avenue.
Grant programs, through federal and local dollars, are created to allow homeowners in the Northwest neighborhoods to rehabilitate existing homes, build new homes or fix rental properties. Other grants are available for down payments for qualifying homebuyers and for beautifying exteriors of commercial properties.
The goal of the grants is to encourage private investment in the neighborhoods. Since programs were launched in the Northwest NRSA in 2020, the city has invested $4.6 million into the area while attracting $5.8 million in private investment, Shelton said.
“Our estimated public investment was $3.6 million in public investment and $3.7 million in private,” Shelton said. “We’ve far surpassed that.
“With the (federal) funds we do receive, we try to make the biggest impact we can and leverage local dollars.”
Property values have increased in the Northwest NRSA since 2020.
“We have a property value total of $64.5 million,” Shelton said. “We anticipate that’s going to increase to $66.5 million by 2025.”
The programs will provide down payment assistance to 25 qualified buyers by 2025 while constructing 20 new homes and renovating 50 properties, Shelton said.
There have been four other NRSAs in the city — BaptistTown, Old Germantown, Mechanicsville and in the Triplett Twist area.
“We have had a total combined investment of just over $35 million” in those four areas, Shelton said. Of that amount, about $24 million came from private investors.
Property values have increased in each of the NRSAs, and the projects resulted in more home ownership in BaptistTown, Old Germantown and Mechanicsville.
Work is still underway in the Triplett Twist, with a focus on the old Gabe’s Shopping Center, Shelton said.
Home, rental and commercial projects will continue this year. Another focus will be beautifying intersections along First Street between Hanning Lane and Walnut Street, Shelton said.
The First Street plans are about 75% complete, Shelton said.
“Hopefully, we can bid that out by the first of the fiscal year in July,” she said.
The work in the Northwest NRSA will continue through 2025. Shelton said city officials are beginning to work on selecting a new NRSA, with work beginning there after the Northwest project ends.
