The Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area will end the year with more than $9.5 million in public and private funds invested into home rehabilitation projects, exterior improvements and new home builds.

Those types of projects will continue in 2023, with more funds available to property owners in the area. Another focus for the coming year will be efforts to beautify First Street, city Community Development Director Abby Shelton said Monday.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.