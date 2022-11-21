The Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area will end the year with more than $9.5 million in public and private funds invested into home rehabilitation projects, exterior improvements and new home builds.
Those types of projects will continue in 2023, with more funds available to property owners in the area. Another focus for the coming year will be efforts to beautify First Street, city Community Development Director Abby Shelton said Monday.
The Northwest NRSA is roughly between the Ohio River and Fifth Street, and between Walnut Street and Ewing Road and Texas Avenue. The city has created NRSAs in BaptistTown, Germantown and along Triplett Street, as a way to spur private investment by offering public dollars to help projects.
The Northwest area, which has been renamed Riverview, is funded publicly with federal HOME grant and Community Development Block Grant dollars, and with Community Catalyst Funds from city government.
In December, 2021, the city reported $910,000 in private investment in the area, along with $662,000 in public investment.
With no major projects planned before the end of the year, 2022 will end with $4.768 million in private investment in the northwest neighborhoods, along with $4.721 in public dollars.
The city has received 161 applications for funds to improve properties in the northwest neighborhoods.
“It has been very successful,” Shelton said. “It has exceeded our expectations in total investment, public and private.”
The city will receive more federal HOME and CDGB funds for projects next year. The plan is to put $8 million in local and federal dollars into the neighborhoods as matching funds by June 2025.
Part of the $9.5 million is funding to beautify First Street.
“Our designer is working on the plans right now,” Shelton said. The plan will include burying utility lines, Shelton said.
The city has received 56 applications for rental home rehabilitation grants, 14 grants for rehabilitating single-family homes and nine grants for new home construction. The most applications received have been from property owners looking to beautify the exteriors of their homes.
“We have steady applications for exterior single family rehab” funds, Shelton said.
Other funds are available to commercial facade improvements, demolition of single-family homes, and down payment assistance. Property owners in the Northwest NRSA can apply for funds through the Community Development page on the city’s website.
“The way the grants are structured, especially the local funds, it’s a good incentive” for owners to rehabilitate their properties, Shelton said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
