In a regular check-up with my family doc, I waited for his quiet knock at the door. I have known him for years, and we usually have a quick catch up before getting down to business. My only complaint, and it was a stretch, is that sometimes I am short of breath.

I had my list of possible culprits for it. What do you think is going on, he asked.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.