In a regular check-up with my family doc, I waited for his quiet knock at the door. I have known him for years, and we usually have a quick catch up before getting down to business. My only complaint, and it was a stretch, is that sometimes I am short of breath.
I had my list of possible culprits for it. What do you think is going on, he asked.
At the exact same moment I said “my medication,” he offered up “poor conditioning?”
Well, yes, There is that, but I didn’t want to lead with it. I was saving it, a possible but unlikely cause, and I resented it, if I am honest.
And, of course, it was true, but he didn’t have to be so quick off the mark with it.
I think every summer is the worst for heat, humidity, the cause of all my malaise and bad attitude. This summer I took particularly hard. With with the temperatures moderating, it seems like a good time to get out there and rededicate my life to fitness and wellness and any other “ness” that might might be beneficial.
Something about this time of year makes me want to take stock. I am a fan of the moodiness of autumn, and it seems to have tucked inside it a contemplative spirit, a sorting out, a regeneration aspect of wrapping up the fruitful days of the past 10 months, and the soft feathering of the winter nest, the one we will settle into and peek over the sides of, watching it snow, watching things die, watching, as it always happens, the first tender green shoots push up against the soil to take their rightful place.
But, first, the beginning of the end — days that shorten, because, frankly, we have had all the sun we can stand for a while. Days of battening down, of harvest, the reaping that leaves our stores groan with bounty or a little pitiful, the result of our efforts, but also of the whims of rain, sun.
This sounds more philosophical than I meant it to. We are heading into crisp mornings, perfect light and brilliant blue skies, and that is plenty enough in its own right. I am out of town right this minute, catching up with old friends, and one among us is already wearing her skeleton earrings, her pre-Halloween attire. There are discussions, some quite erudite, about the value and significance of candy corn.
I am looking for that first afternoon when I pass by a window and notice, with some shock, it is already dark outside.
But right now, I will stay focused on the cool weather, map out mile walks around the neighborhood. Clear the yard of huskings, the sad and raggedy perennials, pull up the last of the stubborn weeds. Poor conditioning, oh, I think not.
