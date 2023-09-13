Owensboro Public and Daviess County Public schools kicked off the Scholastic Book Fair season on Sept. 5 at Foust Elementary and Meadow Lands Elementary schools with students eyeing some of their favorite titles, genres and characters.
Maddie Shemwell, an FES fourth-grader, was able to spot a new book to add to her personal collection when she decided to purchase “Dork Diaries 15: Tales from a Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure,” by Rachel Renée Russell.
“I read a lot of ‘Dork Diaries’ and (it’s) my favorite series,” Shemwell, 9, said. “This is a new one I haven’t heard of yet, and I was excited to read it because I like to read all of them.”
The series details stories about middle school student Nikki Maxwell, along with others such as MacKenzie Hollister, which Shemwell described as Nikki’s “rival,” and Nikki’s crush Brandon Roberts.
“A lot of these books are about (Nikki) and Brandon doing stuff together because they’re really close friends,” Shemwell said. “In the (book) I’m reading now in my classroom, she has a TV show and a band with Brandon and some of her friends.
“I just like (the series) because It’s really funny. When I’m in the classroom, people will see me reading, and I’ll randomly just laugh out loud … They’re just really funny, silly books.”
Shemwell, a self-described “bookworm,” said reading, at first, came with some obstacles.
“At first when I was learning how to read, it was hard. But now I like reading,” she said. “I love it.
“Reading can be a little challenging sometimes if you don’t know certain words, but you have to persevere through it. That’s a big thing.”
Within minutes of arriving at the MLES media center, first-grade student Makena Jones came across Elise McMullen-Ciotti’s “Hedge Over Heels: A Wish Novel,” which she said closely resembles her home life.
“The hedgehog (on the cover) looks like our girl pet,” Jones, 6, said.
Jones said she tends to read material that involves hedgehogs and books based on the “Barbie” toys, hinting a clear liking towards the latter.
“(It makes me feel) happy (reading) because I love Barbie,” Jones said.
Lee Inklebarger, media specialist at FES, was looking forward to seeing the students’ reactions to the book fair. It hadn’t been held at the school for about 10 years.
“The kids are awfully excited and proud to have that little spending money and enjoy looking around,” Inklebarger said. “They’re excited to pick a book and have the liberty to choose their own thing and take something back that makes them proud.”
Inklebarger said the fair also allows students to check out new material that may not be available in the school’s library and hopes it will spark conversations about what the kids enjoy.
“If I hear them talking about a certain series …, I’ll listen (to) that, and we can use some of our funds each year to buy what the kids are interested in and what they like,” Inklebarger said.
Brittney Dukes, MLES’ library media specialist, enjoys the atmosphere and vibe that the annual book fair creates amongst the students.
“I think the exciting part is seeing (the students’) excitement and their joy,” she said. “Our kind of hashtag for book fair is “#bookjoy;” and that has a literal meaning.
“The children literally come in with tons of joy to see the books, the posters, the pens and pencils — everything.”
Though Dukes said reading through digital means such as tablets and audio books have become the “go-to,” she feels having physical copies can enhance the overall experience.
“My goal as a reader is to go back and reread some of those highlights, some of those quotes,” she said. “For kids, for them to be able to hold that book and reread certain passages and really process those — that’s important.
“(The kids) are also into graphic novels, and being able to hold that graphic novel in your hand and take in each illustration (is also) important, especially to grasp the whole concept of the story and the author’s mission that they want to convey to readers.”
Though Dukes is happy to know the students can relish in the fun of the book fair, her personal goal is to help kids “create memories and to become lifelong readers.”
“Hopefully through the book fair, they can find books that interest them, that pique their interest and make them want to read more,” she said. “I think it’s very important to foster that love of reading from the moment they’re born. I feel like just reading with a child creates that love for wanting to read different types of books and different genres of book.”
