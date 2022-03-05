Students learn so much from great literature besides how to comprehend a text, said Amy Bellamy, Owensboro Public Schools district literacy coach.
Teachers understand the importance of providing students books they can relate to, which is why they are used so often in all classrooms, but especially at the secondary level, she said.
Using a novel to help teach a concept is not a new idea.
Educators aren’t reinventing the wheel; they are taking a different approach to do so, and celebrating what they can expose students to through literature. Novels are used as a base layer to lessons, and they help students to grasp difficult concepts, educators say.
“Students learn about the human experience and important concepts like empathy, motivation, compassion, and that our choices can have consequences,” Bellamy said. “Books can teach us about important historical events on a personal level by letting us view the events through the eyes of a character we can relate to.”
Books can also help us learn more about ourselves, she said.
OPS kindergarten through eighth-grade students all share a common literacy curriculum. That has proven to be helpful as it allows educators to work together to build lessons that deeply impact students, she said.
The new curriculum places a heavy emphasis on science and social studies texts to build students’ knowledge in those areas.
It also provides support to teachers to ensure that every student is receiving the same instruction and complex texts, regardless of their background of ability, she said.
Having equal access to the same books is an approach many school districts are now taking, said Angela Gunter, Daviess County Public Schools literacy instructional coach.
In the past it might have been an option to provide students of varying levels of reading comprehension with alternate texts that are more on their level. Educators are now meeting students where they, and exposing all students to the same books at the same time.
This can be a struggle, Gunter said, because a lot of students are not able to read on grade level.
“Every kid, no matter if they are struggling, should still be offered that opportunity to read the grade level text because they are rich and engaging,” she said, adding that classic literature books are “touchstones in our culture.”
There is a lot that goes into deciding what books are used to teach students. Educators collaborate on plans and ideas, and pull from the Kentucky Department of Education’s approved reading lists.
Each school’s site-based decision making council ultimately approves texts for students to read. Typically at the beginning of each class, teachers go over an outline of the course and what will be used to teach it.
Those are often sent home for parents to read and provide a signature of approval.
Parents or guardians sometimes do engage with schools regarding specific books they find problematic for their child, and when that happens school systems work with the parent to ensure their voice is heard and their concerns considered, said Jared Revlett, OPS public information officer.
“We are pretty open and transparent with families about what’s happening in the classrooms,” Revlett said. “We have open discourse with our families all the time. We encourage dialogue and working through issues rather than fighting through things.”
Gunter said the same for DCPS, and that if parents communicate with the school system that they are uncomfortable with their child reading a text, or participating in a particular lesson, that parent’s stance is honored and their concerns are respected.
No child is required to read a text their parents don’t want them to be exposed to, she said.
Educators want parents to be partners who work with them to educate children, she said.
Classes are a safe space for students to learn together, Gunter said, which is why it’s important to encourage students to push the envelope of their knowledge.
“Schools are microcosms of the community,” she said. “Students need to talk, need to have intelligent conversations.”
While banned books are an issue for some school districts across the country, local educators are happy to report area students have equal access to books.
A larger problem is grappling with students struggling to read, an issue that has been more pronounced because of the pandemic, said Gunter.
According to the 2021 School Report Card, about 30% of fourth graders and about 40% of eighth graders have a basic reading level.
Research shows, Gunter said, that kids learn 2,000 words a year.
“We aren’t teaching that many vocabulary words a year; we just don’t have that kind of time,” Gunter said. “If 90% of kids’ vocabulary is acquired incidentally, that can become an issue.”
Especially, she said, when students are engaging and learning from media like TV, which caters to a fifth-grade level.
That is why it’s important to expose all students to complex ideas through books and literature.
DCPS is engaged in a learning collaborative that involves 75 of the district’s educators, mostly those who are middle and high school teachers.
The collaborative is aimed at helping secondary educators learn to teach reading skills to students who may be in need. As secondary educators, they haven’t spent a lot of time learning reading basics because, ideally, when students reach them they have already obtained those foundational skills.
The collaborative is going well, and Gunter said the hope is that all educators will eventually have the tools available to them to help all students engage in quality education, especially through reading.
Reading is the foundation from which all other education manifests, she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
