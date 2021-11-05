Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed November as “National Hospice and Palliative Care Month” in Owensboro as a way to give recognition to staff and volunteers of hospice for their work in the community.
Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky CEO Brenda Knollenberg said the proclamation is encouraging for staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to help provide dignity for patients at the end of life and even care for families after the passing of a loved one.
November is recognized nationally as Hospice and Palliative Care Month. However, having that recognition locally, Knollenberg said, makes the month even more special for staff and volunteers at the western Kentucky facility who know their efforts are being recognized.
“It is just such an honor that the mayor recognized that,” she said. “All over the country, November is recognized as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, but to have your local community recognize that … it’s just really nice. We were so encouraged when our mayor wanted to issue a proclamation, because it validates the work that you do.”
Knollenberg said everyone who works or volunteers for hospice has a passion and calling for what they do, and it is never an easy job to assist an individual or their family through the end of their life, which has not been made any easier by COVID-19.
“We’ve just got some great employees,” she said. “For all of us, serving at hospice is a calling and a passion. It’s not an easy job, especially for our clinical staff that work with patients every day and a lot of them … it’s the patient’s last months of life, and they want to make that special, and they want to serve the patient, the family and really do some wonderful things. It really is a calling. I’m just appreciative, and I know the staff is very encouraged by the proclamation.”
Watson said he felt the proclamation was needed to recognize hospice as an integral part of the community, especially after his mother was provided care through hospice.
“They do a fabulous job, and I thought they were due the recognition,” he said. “So much goes on at the end of life, and they help the families go through it with kindness and compassion, and it’s really important in their time of need, so I have a lot of respect for them.”
