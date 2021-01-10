Unemployment rates in all five area counties were up in November from the same month a year ago.

But they were all down from October.

The state said Todd County had the lowest rate at 3.4%.

Magoffin County again had the highest rate at 13.9%.

Daviess County reported 4.8% unemployment in November, 6.2% in October and 3.3% in November 2019.

In Hancock, it was 5.3% in November, 5.7% in October and 3.3% a year earlier.

McLean reported a rate of 4.3% in November, 5.5% in October and 3.9% in November 2019.

Muhlenberg was at 7% in November, 9.1% in October and 5.7% in November 2019.

And Ohio reported 5.1% unemployment in November, 6.6% in October and 4.5% in November 2019.

• Ibotta, a cash-back app, says that sales of spirits and hard liquor were up 33% during the first part of the pandemic.

• Wine sales were up 12%, but beer was down 2%.

• Whiskey sales were up 39%, the report said.

The report also said that bakery items were up 17%; meat, poultry and seafood sales, up 16%; deli products, 15%; beauty and grooming 14%: canned goods and soups, 13%; frozen foods, 12%; and health and wellness products, 10%.

But clothing sales were down 37%, the report said.

People working from home was blamed for the decrease.

• UniFirst Corporation said last week that for the quarter which ended on Nov. 28, its net income dropped 13.2% to $41.9 million.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst president and CEO, said, “Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter results which were achieved despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on our business and the economy as a whole.”

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com