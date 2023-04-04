Singer-songwriter and rock musician Ted Nugent will head back to the RiverPark Center stage at 7 p.m. July 30.
Nugent last performed at the RiverPark Center in August 2022 as part of his “Detroit Muscle” tour.
Nugent was known as lead guitarist and part-time vocalist for the psychedelic rock group The Amboy Dukes in the early 1960s before moving onto a solo career where his self-titled debut album in 1975 was certified 2-times platinum in the United States.
Follow-up records such as “Free-for-All,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Weekend Warriors” and “State of Shock” all reached the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Album chart.
Over time, Nugent has sold over 40 million albums and was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive.
Nugent was also part of the rock supergroup Damn Yankees. The group’s power ballad — “High Enough” — peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
Ticket presale registration closes at 8 a.m. Friday for a chance to win free tickets. Presale tickets will go on sale 9 a.m. Friday.
For more information, visit arep.co/p/ted-nugent-1.
