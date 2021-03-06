Daviess County Realtors saw a good month in February.

Local Realtors sold 114 houses last month — down 10 from a year earlier. The median price was $165,000 — down from $168,507 last February. But total sales reached $21.5 million — up from $20.9 million a year ago.

But the number of houses on the market is the lowest it’s been in years.

At the end of last month, the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association had only 138 active listings.

That’s down from 156 in January and 282 in February 2020.

There were 316 houses on the market here in January 2020, 423 in July 2019 and 500 in October 2018.

The numbers have dropped steadily since October.

There’s a plus to that.

“With the current low housing inventory in our market, we continue to see growth in the value of homes sold,” Michelle Wiesman, president-elect of the association, said. “The average sales price continues to increase, and we believe this will hold true for the near future.”

But there’s a negative side too. There are more than 200 Realtors in the association trying to sell 138 houses.

“It’s a little bit challenging,” said Jason Bellamy, association president, said Friday. And he doesn’t expect the situation to get better anytime soon.

“I expect things to remain about the same for a while,” Bellamy said. “It’s a little challenging for buyers.”

He said he’s not sure why more people aren’t listing their homes for sale.

“There are a lot of factors,” Bellamy said.

“Inventory levels in our market continue to remain lower than average and multiple offer situations have become more common,” he said.

With so few homes on the market, they’re selling a lot faster this year.

Last month, the average home was only on the market for 69 days.

A year earlier, it was 89 days.

