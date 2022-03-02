On March 19, 2020, the Green River District Health Department reported its first case of coronavirus in the region.
As the second anniversary approaches, Clay Horton, public health director for the district health department, is optimistic that Daviess County and most of the region will drop into the “yellow” zone, with 10 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people, by then.
In the past three weeks, he said, the number of new cases in the seven-county area have dropped from 1,467 to 636 to 300 this week.
“We’re declining at a rapid pace,” Horton said. “But we’re still in the ‘high’ category.”
McLean is the only county in the district that is currently in what the Centers for Disease Control calls the “medium” category of new cases.
All the others are in the “high” category.
The CDC says that means people still need to wear masks indoors.
But Horton said he expects Daviess and other counties to be in the “medium” category by the end of the week.
Kentucky uses a color-coded map to show which counties are in each category.
Green is one or no new cases per 100,000. Yellow is 10 or fewer. Orange is 11 to 25. And red is more than 25 new cases per 100,000.
“We just dropped out of the red,” Horton said. “We’re in orange now. But at our current rate of decline, I’d say in two weeks we should be in the yellow.”
Last week, the health department started releasing a weekly report on new cases rather than releasing it twice a week.
Last year, the new cases were reported daily.
Districtwide, there were 300 new cases and 13 deaths in the past week.
That broke down to 158 new cases in Daviess County, 11 in Hancock, 46 in Henderson, eight in McLean, 28 in Ohio, 22 in Union and 27 in Webster.
Five of the deaths were in Daviess, four in Henderson, two in Webster and one each in Ohio and Union counties.
Horton said the decline in the number of deaths always trails the number of new cases reported.
Those should start dropping soon, he said.
The number of people being tested for COVID-19 has also been dropping in recent days.
But Horton said with people now able to do testing at home, it’s hard to know how many tests are actually being taken.
He said there’s always a threat of a new variant, like omicron.
But so far, there doesn’t appear to be a new one about to reach the region.
“It’s a little too early to let our guard down,” Horton said. “My advice is to still wear masks indoors for a little while longer.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
