The number of skaters at “Energy on Ice,” the 80-foot-by- 60-foot synthetic ice rink set up on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, was down in December from a year ago.
But it was still successful enough that the convention center plans to bring it back for a third year in 2023.
Jeanette Goins, marketing director, said, “We hosted 1,377 skaters for over $13,000 in gross ticketing revenue for the season.”
That was down from 2,200 a year earlier.
Goins said five of the 20 dates scheduled for skating — 25% of the time — were canceled because of bad weather.
Because skaters just showed up to buy tickets and didn’t book online, the convention center didn’t keep records on where they came from.
But Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “It’s another tool in our tool belt that provides entertainment for all ages with the opportunity to grow. I can anticipate continued enhancements for 2023’s Christmas events.”
“Energy on Ice” began on Nov. 25 and continued through New Year’s Day.
Jeff Esposito, general manager for the convention center, said in December, “The response has been good, and people that attend are happy.”
From 2004 to 2011, Truist Plaza at the RiverPark Center became a giant skating rink, part of downtown’s “Winter Wonderland.”
The event drew an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people to downtown between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day each year.
But it got to be too expensive and ended after eight years.
The smaller, more affordable, “Energy on Ice” was scheduled to make its debut in 2020.
But the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed for the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.