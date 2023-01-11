The number of skaters at “Energy on Ice,” the 80-foot-by- 60-foot synthetic ice rink set up on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, was down in December from a year ago.

But it was still successful enough that the convention center plans to bring it back for a third year in 2023.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

