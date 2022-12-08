Area nursing homes have seen a decline in volunteers since the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to those who work with nursing home residents.
Heather Mullican, the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) long-term care ombudsman — a position that acts on behalf of residents and their families to resolve complaints against nursing homes — said she doesn’t track the number of nursing home volunteers in the region, but she’s seen the decline first-hand.
“I do think COVID had a lot to do with that,” she said. “A lot of time, your volunteers would be retired and a little bit older. And they’re worried about their own health and safety.
“They don’t want to put themselves in a position where they’re around anything that can make them sick.”
Marla Carter with Faithful Friends Kentucky — a group that pairs volunteers with nursing home residents for regular visits — shared similar first-hand experiences. Along with safety concerns, she has had people decline to volunteer because they don’t want to deal with COVID-related mandates.
“In our experience, we had people who weren’t vaccinated, so they weren’t allowed to go in,” she said. “They wanted to volunteer, but they weren’t vaccinated.
“We’ve had volunteers saying, ‘I don’t want to go unless I don’t have to wear a mask.’ And I tell them, ‘Well, that might be never.’ ”
Carter said the matter is further complicated by nursing homes having different rules.
“Some facilities are requiring (COVID-19 vaccinations); some are not,” she said. “You have to call and ask. Same goes with masking.”
Even some facilities that share the same corporate parent company have differing rules, Carter added. She said COVID-19 protocols “leave a lot of room for interpretation” by a facility’s respective manager.
With an estimated 60% of nursing home residents never receiving visitors, Carter said the need for volunteers is huge.
“For a lot of (residents), if they ever leave, it’s just to go to a doctor’s appointment,” she said. “There’s not really any contact with the community outside the walls.”
To help make up for the lack of volunteers, Carter said people can contact her at Marla@ffky.org.
