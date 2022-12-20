The U.S. National Weather Service in Paducah reported Monday that impending weather will be “dangerously cold” with chances of snow and high winds arriving Thursday.
“What we have is a very deep surge of arctic air that’s going to move in for the later part of the week,” said Andrew Lesage, forecaster/meteorologist for NWS. “We’re going to have this long duration event of extremely cold conditions.”
As of Monday, Lesage said “there are signs in the more recent model runs that the cold front … is not going to arrive until sometime Thursday evening,” but should expect to see chances of rain late Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures staying within 40 degrees.
Once Thursday evening arrives, Lesage said the cold front will “move through rapidly,” temperatures will begin to plummet and road conditions could “potentially deteriorate.”
“What we’re going to see sometime Thursday evening (is) a transition from rain to snow basically behind the front,” he said. “This could be a possible flash freeze type situation on roads ….”
Snow is predicted to continue through the night, Lesage said, with a possibility of “lingering” snow Friday morning.
The current forecast calls for about 1 to 2 inches of snow to touch ground.
One of the main concerns regarding the potential weather event will be winds behind the front that will be “increasing fairly quickly.”
“We have sustained winds around 15 to 20 mph in the evening and gusts of around 30 mph around the evening hours,” Lesage said, “and that increases to gusts of 35 to potentially 40 mph late Thursday night.
“It’s not going to take much for visibility to sharply reduce the areas that have snow, even if it’s not the heaviest of snow.”
The temperature is predicted to be at 5 degrees Thursday night, though Lesage said “with winds as strong as they are, that translates to a wind chill Friday morning of -10, possibly even as low as -15.”
Winds will continue throughout the day Friday before starting to decrease on Saturday, but Lesage warns it will still be “very cold.”
Regarding if a “white Christmas” will be on the horizon for Sunday, Lesage does not feel it’s likely.
“We do not have any precipitation forecast on Sunday,” he said. “We’re not going to get above freezing; so for whatever snow does occur, there’s probably going to be at least patches of it remaining on Christmas.”
Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said they are currently contacting disaster shelters in order to prepare for the days ahead.
“We’ve already got (the shelters) pre-stocked with linens, and cots and other emergency supplies,” he said. “What we would use those for is (for) something similar to the 2009 ice storm where we had large-scale power outages, a lot of people without heat.
“We would potentially open those up should the need arise. We’re just in the planning phase right now to make sure that we’re squared away should that need to happen.”
Ball said the EMA will continue to put information and updates on cold and winter safety on social media, and will “continuously monitor” the forecast and other agencies’ activities such as state, city and county road departments on pre-treatment initiatives.
“Right now, we’re just monitoring the situation,” Ball said. “We’ll make notifications as needed throughout the week.”
He also gave tips regarding the use of alternative heating sources.
“(Make) sure that they are safe for indoor use and there’s not a potential (for) carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said. “...A lot of people will open their stove or turn on their stove as an alternative heating source that is also not very safe.”
If preparing to go shopping for food and other supplies, Ball said “now would be the time to start looking to stock your pantries and refrigerators.”
“We’ve always (talked about) having a 72-hour supply,” he said. “I would extend that out for a week at least, if not two.”
For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/DCEMA1 or contact the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency at 270-685-8448 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
