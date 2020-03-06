Another national company is making its whiskey in Owensboro.
Seth Benhaim, chief executive officer of Infuse Spirits and Broken Barrel Whiskey, considers himself “a bit of a renegade” among whiskey makers.
A heretic, if you will.
That’s why his rye whiskey, made at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, is called “Heresy.”
It’s made with a unique process that Benhaim says gives it a special taste.
Not only does the rye go in the barrels to age, but the barrels go into the rye.
Whiskey barrels are broken up and then the shattered staves from French oak, bourbon and Oloroso sherry barrels are put in the rye for aging, along with various wood chips to “create a fiery, yet balanced and smooth taste and finish,” according to the website.
Jacob Call, O.Z. Tyler’s master distiller, said, “Seth takes our traditional distilled and aged rye whiskey and then creates his own unique ‘stave bill,’ where he soaks the bourbon in a combination of broken barrel staves from rye, French oak and sherry barrels.”
He said, “While there are several brands on the market that re-age their bourbon and rye in French oak and sherry casks, Broken Barrel is the only brand that I’m aware of that uses broken barrel staves.”
Heresy, Benhaim said, “gives the middle finger” to traditional rye.
And fans are discovering it.
He said he discovered the bourbon made by Terressentia Corp., O.Z. Tyler’s parent company, in 2017.
And that led to visits to the distillery and eventually working closely with Call to create Heresy Rye and a new 88-proof California Oak Bourbon, which hits liquor stores this month.
Benhaim said Broken Barrel shipped 7,000 cases of rye last year and is nearing 3,000 cases for the first quarter of 2020.
He said he was in Owensboro twice last year and plans to be here four to six times this year.
Since O.Z. Tyler is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Benhaim said he would eventually like to have one employee stationed at the distillery to lead tastings of Broken Barrel whiskey.
Duke Spirits, whose bourbon and rye made from a 1962 recipe by movie icon John Wayne is created at O.Z. Tyler, said last year that it will open a tasting room and John Wayne Experience at the distillery in April.
The Whiskey Wash says the 95-proof Heresy Rye has a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley.
The site says there is a taste in Heresy of “caramel and oak, followed by vanilla, raspberries and honey, finishing with grain.”
Boston-based Latitude Beverage’s Wheel Horse Rye is also made at O.Z. Tyler, as is Terry Bradshaw’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
“Rye is definitely a growing category and we have increased our rye production for 2020,” Call said. “However, bourbon is still predominately what we distill and age.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
