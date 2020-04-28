Looking for something new to do while you’re “safe at home”?
O.Z. Tyler Distillery is taking a page out of televised cooking shows with a new Facebook Live production called “Whiskey Wednesday.”
At 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday during the coronavirus pandemic, Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience at the distillery, will teach viewers how to make specialty cocktails with step-by-step instructions.
“I did one on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail’s Facebook page (on April 18) and it went over well,” she said. “So, we decided to do it here.”
Ebelhar said she’ll post the ingredients on the distillery’s Facebook page a day or two before the show so people will have time to get the ingredients.
“The liquor stores are open and the grocery stores are open,” she said. “It shouldn’t be a problem.”
The first show Wednesday will feature a pomegranate mint julep, in honor of the Kentucky Derby, which would have been on Saturday.
But it’s been postponed to Sept. 5 by the pandemic.
Ebelhar said the cocktail-mixing will be something fun to do while people are staying home during the pandemic.
“It will last about five to 10 minutes,” she said. “I don’t want to keep people too long. It’ll be short and sweet.”
If people can’t join Ebelhar live at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, the show will remain on the Facebook page for 24 hours, she said.
Ebelhar said, “I’ve been having my fair share of bourbon during this.”
She suspects that others have too.
“Whiskey Wednesday” will teach them new ways to enjoy it, Ebelhar said.
The distillery is closed to visitors during the pandemic, so this is a new way to interact with fans, she said.
In addition to its own O.Z. Tyler brand of bourbon and rye, the distillery produces Heresy rye, Wheel Horse Rye, Terry Bradshaw’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Duke Spirits’ bourbon and rye, which is made from a 1962 recipe by movie icon John Wayne.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
