Another celebrity bourbon is being distilled at Owensboro’s O.Z. Tyler Distillery.
Last week, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw announced that his Terry Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is now available online.
Although the news release didn’t say where the bourbon is produced, Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations at O.Z. Tyler, confirmed Monday that the bourbon is produced here.
He said, “It’s a 2-year-old bourbon that we produce for Terry.”
The news release says, “Vanilla, coffee, banana, leather and campfire notes are available on the nose. Bradshaw Bourbon delivers robust flavors of cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla and coconut on the palate, with a finish of wood, vanilla and butterscotch.”
It said the whiskey is “aged in hand-selected barrels” and is “presented at 103.8 proof.”
“There is something quintessentially American about bourbon,” Bradshaw said in the news release. “There’s just nothing better than a fireplace, two fingers of bourbon, a great cigar and Pavarotti playing in the background. I’ve always appreciated a good bourbon and now I’ll be enjoying my own.”
The new bourbon is available online at www.bradshawbourbon.com starting at $39.99 for a 750ml bottle.
The news release said it’s being rolled out in liquor stores in the next few months.
It’s a collaboration between Bradshaw and Silver Screen Bottling Company of Irving, Texas, which handles several celebrity liquors.
The Whiskey Wash, a trade publication, said, “Celebrity involvement in the spirits world is certainly nothing new these days, especially when it comes to whiskey. Case in point, from a few years back, is the tie up between Wild Turkey and noted actor Matthew McConaughey. The latest now to get on this trend is quarterback great Terry Bradshaw and his new Terry Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.”
The E! television network is launching a comedic reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch,” featuring Bradshaw and his family this summer.
Call said he hasn’t heard of any plans for Bradshaw to visit the distillery as part of the series, but “We’d love to get Terry here.”
Bradshaw is a four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, broadcaster, actor, singer, motivational speaker and breeder of championship quarter horses.
In November, Duke Spirits introduced Duke Bourbon and Duke Rye, both made from handwritten recipes by movie legend John Wayne.
That bourbon is also made at O.Z. Tyler.
Duke Spirits said it plans to open the John Wayne Experience, which will include memorabilia from the late actor, in April.
Last month, Latitude Beverage launched its new Wheel Horse Rye, also made at O.Z. Tyler.
Call said, “2020 is shaping up to be a big year for us. You’ll be hearing about projects like this throughout the year.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.