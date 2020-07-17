O.Z Tyler sanitizer available to public

O.Z. Tyler Distillery put its hand sanitizer on sale to the general public this week for the first time.
And Nicole Ebelar, manager of visitor experience, said orders are picking up.
“There have been a few who said they wanted a couple of bottles to remember these crazy times we’re living in,” she said.
In late March, after the coronavirus pandemic hit the region, the distillery began making hand sanitizer for Owensboro Health and law enforcement agencies.
It later expanded to other first-responders.
At the time, Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations for the distillery, said O.Z. Tyler wasn’t set up to make sanitizer.
“It’s made from high-proof grain spirits,” he said then. “And bourbon is lower-proof spirits.”
But Call said the distillery wanted to help first-responders and hospital personnel stay safe during the pandemic.
“We had to go buy the alcohol,” he said.
Then, the distillery workers added denaturants, which make the liquid unfit for drinking; glycerin, as a moisturizer; and hydrogen peroxide as an antiseptic.
Call said then that the distillery was making 270 gallons of the sanitizer at a time.
Ebelhar said O.Z. Tyler began offering the product in pre-orders to businesses in late March.
“We got a lot of bulk orders,” she said.
Now, Ebelhar said, the distillery has enough sanitizer to offer it in individual sales of one-liter bottles.
It’s available in the distillery’s gift shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, she said.
Sanitizer can be ordered online at https://oz-Tyler-distillery.square.site.
The price is $10 a bottle.
The label says, “Owensboro Distilling Co.,” however, not O.Z. Tyler.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
