O.Z. Tyler suspends tours

Following advice from the Kentucky Distillers Association as well as community action, O.Z. Tyler Distillery will be suspending tours and closing its gift shop.
The suspension, as is the case with many local organizations and O.Z. Tyler’s fellow distillers around the state, is to aid in stemming the spread of COVID-19. The suspension will begin on Monday and last a minimum of two weeks, said Nicole Ebelhar, distillery manager of visitor experience.
“We will re-evaluate after the two weeks,” she said. “We have also canceled all private events. Our decision was based both on the community’s actions in recent days as well as a call we had with the KDA on Thursday. We discussed where everyone else was and each distiller is doing what they think is necessary, but the majority are closing the next two weeks.”
On Thursday, the KDA put out a notice on its website that they “strongly recommended that members take all necessary precautions to protect the safety of guests and staff on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour from the coronavirus outbreak.”
According to the KDA, members of the association are, “sharing best practices and implementing strict measures to safeguard visitors, including enhanced sanitation procedures and reduced tour and tasting group sizes, while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state health department.”
Some of the members, like O.Z. Tyler, have suspended all of their tours, while others are scaling back tours of sensitive areas like production and bottling facilities.
“Our members are focused on keeping workers safe while maintaining production of our signature spirit that is so vital to the commonwealth’s economy,” said KDA President Eric Gregory. “But as many member companies are making decisions to temporarily suspend tours as a precaution that recognizes the interests of public safety, we suggest guests contact individual distillers prior to any visit.”
As for O.Z. Tyler, it will maintain its normal schedule on Saturday, March 14 with the gift shop being open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tours continuing at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., said Ebelhar.
“Existing reservations that occur before the suspension date, as well as walk-in tours, will be honored through Saturday, March 14, 2020,” she said. “All tour reservations previously booked, that occur during the temporary suspension dates, will be refunded.”
As far as the rest of the distillery’s operations, it is full steam ahead.
“Production is business as always,” she said. “We intend to keep our production on its normal schedule. We appreciate the understanding as we do our part to help stop the spread of this virus and encourage everyone to put their health and safety at the forefront during this time.”
