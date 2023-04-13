Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Oak Island Theatre will premier its production of the dramatic play “Infinite Black Suitcase” at 7 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
All performances will be inside the Acorn Theatre in the Humanities Building on the OCTC campus.
The play, written by E. M. Lewis, premiered at the Lillian Theatre in Hollywood in April 2007 and is composed of “14 vignettes centered on the subject of death.”
Grae Greer, director of Oak Island Theatre and the show, said choosing the play was intentional following the organization’s production of the musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
“ ‘Spelling Bee’ is chaotic and all over the place, so we wanted to kind of give our actors a new opportunity to kind of stretch their abilities and grow a little bit more,” she said.
While Greer said the show centers around a delicate subject, it also “explores the realistic moments around death.”
“It really kind of focuses on the relationships of your loved ones and who you prep and how you have those conversations around death,” she said. “Nobody wants to have those conversations, but this show kind of forces you to.
“It’s a show that makes you think once the show is done; and that was really something that we wanted to do.”
The rehearsal process was a little different compared to how Greer typically directs a show.
“Our rehearsals were more of: ‘Let’s have conversations about this matter. Let’s have conversations about how we speak to each other,’ ” she said. “I’m typically a stickler about blocking and vocalization; but this was more of: ‘We have to listen to each other, and we have to respond to each other.’ It focused more on the conversation and (emotional) aspect of it.”
One of the big storylines in the show, Greer said, involves a gay couple — played by real-life partners — and one of them is dying from AIDS.
“They had a big conversation about how they have to separate home life versus theatre; and they won’t work on it at home because they’ll both get really upset and connect to (the subject matter) too much,” Greer said. “We have this conversation of when you leave the rehearsal space, you have to let it go.”
This show also contains strong adult language and other triggering material, such as suicide and cancer.
Due to the subject matter portrayed, Greer said representatives from RiverValley Behavioral Health will be on-site for attendees.
“We understand that some of this material is going to be triggering for people,” Greer said. “If they don’t feel like they can handle it, … there are going to be representatives there in the lobby to talk, whether it’s in the middle of the show or before the show or after.”
Greer hopes the show will inspire people to call “people that they do love and care about,” while also sparking conversations that may be difficult to have.
“There are funny moments in the show, don’t get me wrong; … but it should be a conversation,” she said. “I do truly believe that if theatre doesn’t move you or leave you with questions, then why see it? If you’re not sparked to have a conversation or to think in a different way, then there’s no point for that art to happen.”
Food/hygiene donations for the Pathfinder Food Pantry and monetary $5 donations will be accepted at the show.
To reserve tickets, email Greer at grae.greer@kctcs.edu.
For more information, visit facebook.com/OakIslandTheatre.
