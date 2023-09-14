Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Oak Island Theatre is premiering its production of “Horse Girl,” written by Jenny Rachel Weiner, from Sept. 14-16.
The show focuses on a middle school horse girl club, “The Lady Jean Ladies Horse Girl Club,” set in 2014. When the students learn that their beloved horses are being sold and turned into glue, chaos erupts.
“The students are performing the show as it was written with no changes,” director Grae Greer said. “It is just as violent and funny as the original.”
Although the plot is unchanged, Greer said the students took liberties with the music.
“We played around with some of the song choices,” she said. “It’s set in 2014, so we were open on what we were allowed to do. We leaned a lot into Kesha’s music.”
Greer said the show has been a lot of fun to direct and produce.
“I’m sure we’ll get a lot of questions after the show,” she said. “It’s 48 minutes of pure chaos, and we’ve been open about the violence and adult language in it, along with the musical numbers placed randomly in the show.”
“Horse Girl” was selected for this season because of the strong talent among the students.
“We’ve had an influx of incredibly talented women and this show is a great way to highlight that,” she said.
Greer said that the students have been working hard during rehearsals and have had a lot of fun.
“It’s a very high-energy show and they look exhausted after because they are putting all of their energy into the show,” she said. “After one of the musical numbers, they’re all panting, and it may look staged but it isn’t, because they’re literally exhausted.”
Greer said she hopes the students are “having as much fun” as she is.
“It’s a hard show and I’m sure they will be excited to rest once it’s over,” she said.
Claire-Elizabeth Patterson, who will portray the character Ashleigh, used inspiration from her own life for the show.
“I, indeed, was a horse girl in seventh grade,” she said. “It’s been fun to take bits and pieces from my own past and include them in my acting process to really identify with the character of Ashleigh.”
For more information about the production, visit the Oak Island Theatre Facebook page.
To reserve tickets, contact Greer at grae.greer@kctcs.edu. Admission for tickets is “pay what you can,” ensuring accessibility for all theater enthusiasts.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315,
kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.