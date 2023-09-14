Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Oak Island Theatre is premiering its production of “Horse Girl,” written by Jenny Rachel Weiner, from Sept. 14-16.

The show focuses on a middle school horse girl club, “The Lady Jean Ladies Horse Girl Club,” set in 2014. When the students learn that their beloved horses are being sold and turned into glue, chaos erupts.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315,

kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

