Oasis Women’s Shelter is in what officials hope are the final stages of relocating to their new campus.
Oasis moved out of its former property owned by the Housing Authority of Owensboro, because the Housing Authority was no longer able to rent space to the women’s shelter, for grant reasons.
Oasis received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to purchase property for a new shelter last year.
The new downtown campus is already partially occupied, Oasis Executive Director Andrea Robinson said Thursday.
“We have clients residing in the majority of the property,” Robinson said.
“We still have some work to do, but we are at the tail end,” Robinson said.
The new facility will provide housing and programs for women and their dependent children who are escaping situations of domestic violence. The project has expanded and will provide more housing than originally planned.
“We are now going to be able to have beds for 73 (clients), once all construction is done,” Robinson said.
The new facility offers individual apartments for a single household, each with its own bathroom and kitchen areas.
Robinson said there is one residential building on the campus that is still undergoing renovations. That building will be used for administration and intake for new clients, who will stay in a congregant shelter until they are ready to be moved to individual housing to transitional housing, Robinson said.
Officials are hoping to have the work done in September.
“That’s our goal,” Robinson said.
Thursday evening, Daviess Fiscal Court approved allocating $82,860 to Oasis, to finish work not covered by the state grant. The allocation will be used to install a security fence around the campus.
“We are going to be putting up a perimeter fence, to keep clients and staff safe, and also to keep kids safe,” Robinson said.
The CDBG grant “did not cover all expenses” for the relocation, Daviess County treasurer Jordan Johnson said. “The court agreed with the work, because it’s security based.”
The downtown campus is also converting three spaces into non-congregant housing that is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, Robinson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.