OASIS women’s shelter has secured a new location in Owensboro.
OASIS, a domestic violence program for battered women and their dependent children, addresses the unique needs of victims of domestic violence, which includes providing safe shelter.
OASIS has leased space with the Housing Authority of Owensboro since 1995 to provide shelter for its clients.
However, OASIS was informed in July that it had to relocate its residential services within 14 months due to a grant process the housing authority was undertaking that would not enable it to sublease units to OASIS.
OASIS received $1 million in funding in early-March from the state to assist with its relocation process, allowing the shelter to finally secure its new location, which will offer some new amenities for clients, including noncongregate shelter, according to Executive Director Andrea Robinson.
The new facility, an existing structure, will provide 65 beds for women and their dependent children who are escaping situations of domestic violence.
The new facility offers individual apartments for a single household, each with its own bathroom and kitchen areas.
“They will be able to prepare their own meals, have their own bathroom and have their own separate independence,” Robinson said.
She said the turnaround time to find the location was fairly short and limited, given the amenities it needed, but OASIS was able to do it quickly and add improvements over its last location, including combining administrative staff and offices, therapeutic services and housing program staff back into one campus.
“It was a quick turnaround for us, but we are also just extremely grateful,” Robinson said. “All of our community leaders have really come together, and GRADD has been huge in the process; fiscal court, planning and zoning has been absolutely amazing.”
Robinson said there will have to be some upgrades to the facility, and OASIS will also have to purchase furnishings, bedding, toiletries and dishes for each apartment.
She is unsure when the transition of clients will take place, but the deadline to be out of the current location is Sept. 30.
OASIS also partners with Mount Comprehensive, a substance use rehabilitation facility, to offer housing for up to 16 women in recovery.
While the move will also affect those individuals, Robinson said OASIS will continue with the partnership, and while those in the recovery program will not be housed at the new OASIS facility, space will be provided at another location.
“We will have a new home that will not only continue to serve a vital need in our community, but we will be the first domestic violence service provider in Kentucky to offer noncongregate shelter to our survivors and their families,” Robinson said. “This project will hopefully be the first of many to continue to offer safety and support to our families by changing the way we shelter survivors.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
