While leaving situations of abuse might be difficult, OASIS is there to help survivors get back on their feet, whatever their needs might be, according to Executive Director Andrea Robinson.
The process to become established and self-supportive, she said, is not easy after leaving situations of abuse, and many will return to their abuser up to nine times before finally leaving for good because of how many obstacles they face in leaving.
Reasons for returning might vary, she said, but typically relate back to financial stability, blackmail, fear, a lack of resources and custody concerns.
But domestic violence is a prevalent issue, with more than 2,000 individuals seeking nonresidential services through OASIS each year. And although the process to leave situations of abuse is often complex, Robinson said OASIS is there to provide assistance.
Whether it is with transitional housing, shelter or providing case management services, or it’s rent and utility assistance, the goal of OASIS is to work with clients through a trying and complex time.
Some of the biggest challenges many survivors face once they leave situations of abuse, according to Robinson, are finding shelter, employment and, for those who have children, child care.
When survivors come into the care of OASIS, Robinson said one of the first steps is to determine their level of need for housing — how urgent is it, what their needs are — whether they need multiple bedrooms or need to move out of the region to place distance between themselves and their abuser — if someone in the household has a disability and their accessibility to public transportation.
Once needs are identified, she said, staff will work with clients on getting them housed, but there can be some barriers to that.
“The biggest challenge is housing availability,” she said.
Other challenges, according to Robinson, might also be prior eviction, debts, utility balances and overall financial stability.
Additionally, she said, with OASIS typically involved in the re-housing process by providing funding, many landlords would be aware that the renter is a survivor of domestic violence and may be hesitant to rent to them.
“Homeowners may not want to lease to victims because they don’t want the abuser to come there,” she said. “They don’t want to deal with the problems that the victim may face.”
One thing OASIS is able to do is provide not only shelter, but temporary transitional housing as individuals wait for long-term housing to become available or while they work to become financially stable, she said.
The organization is also able to provide funding through various grants to assist clients with rent and utility payments, purchasing necessary household items and other needs to help clients get back on their feet as they transition to more long-term housing situations.
Robinson said OASIS can provide financial assistance through its rapid rehousing program for up to two years, depending on the circumstances of the client and their needs.
“We know that providing a month or two of rent is usually not enough to help them with long-term stability,” she said. “It takes a long time to get into the situations that our victims are in, so it’s not something that is easy to just turn around and get out.”
Once clients move into long-term housing arrangements outside of OASIS, they are still able to access OASIS services, according to Robinson, whether it be case management, financial assistance or other services, many of which are geared toward assisting clients with financial stability.
There are some other barriers, however, outside of financial security, according to Robinson, that might interfere with clients being able to stand on their own.
“The No. 1 barrier is, if you’re a mother, is finding employment and daycare,” she said.
Not only is finding employment and daycare difficult, but daycare is also expensive, so if a mother is actively seeking employment, not only is it hard to afford child care, but finding a job with no child care also becomes an issue and is an additional barrier that has been increasingly trying during the COVID-19 pandemic due to daycares being closed to nonessential workers, Robinson said.
“If you had a child and you were trying to get work during COVID-19, it would be nearly impossible,” she said. “There were jobs available, but kids weren’t in school — they were doing virtual school, but parents didn’t have options for daycare unless they were essential personnel.”
There are other barriers to employment, as well, outside of just child care. Many survivors face interference at work from their abusers and may have previously lost a job because of it, meaning they might not have a good reference from their previous employer, Robinson said.
Another might be that the survivor left their home in an emergency situation and were not able to obtain important documents, such as social security cards or birth certificates, or the abuser might have taken them to prevent the survivor from leaving, she said.
According to the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 83% of domestic violence survivors reported their ability to work was negatively impacted by an abusive partner. Between 10-50% of survivors indicate that they were forced to change or quit jobs or schools due to abuse, and 72.1% say they have been harassed at work by a stalker.
There is legislation in the works to assist survivors of domestic abuse, to ensure them access to unemployment insurance if they lose their job due to interference from their abuser or if they had to relocate because of an abuser, according to Robinson.
The bill, House Bill 83, would charge benefits to the state’s pooled account, not to employers, according to KCADV.
To receive benefits, survivors would have to provide documentation, including police or court records, sworn statement, statement from shelter workers, attorneys, healthcare providers and clergy.
The bill, Robinson said, would be a huge win for domestic violence survivors.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.