OASIS Women’s Shelter is in the beginning stages of relocating as its lease with the Housing Authority of Owensboro will be terminated in 14 months.
OASIS women’s shelter is a domestic violence program for battered women and their dependent children and addresses the unique needs of victims of domestic violence by providing a safe place for the women and children.
The shelter was founded in 1980 and also provides counseling services, court advocacy, children’s programming, emergency services, community education, rapid rehousing, financial literacy and programming in the Green River region.
OASIS has leased space with the Housing Authority of Owensboro since 1995 to help provide shelter for its clients.
Recently, however, the Housing Authority has informed OASIS that it has to relocate within 14 months due to a grant process it is undergoing that does not enable it to house OASIS in its current location any longer.
“We are both shocked and saddened by this news,” said OASIS board chair Suzanne Craig. “But it is our understanding that the Housing Authority is in a predicament that cannot be solved without OASIS being relocated.”
Craig said the shelter is in the preliminary stages of the relocation process and does not yet have a new location selected, but is optimistic about finding a solution that will meet its needs and potentially provide an improved situation for its clients.
She said while the Housing Authority has not offered any other housing options at another location, the board is not eliminating any possibilities just yet.
“Since we’re so at the beginning of this process, we’re still trying to be clear on what our needs are currently and our future needs in terms of relocation purposes,” she said. “At this point, we can’t eliminate any option, but no offer has been extended to us on behalf of the Housing Authority to sign another lease. We may look to build, we may look to lease, but all options are being considered at this point.”
Craig said while the relocation is in the works, OASIS will still continue to have a presence in the community and there are no plans to discontinue any of its services.
“We’re really committed at this point to continue services and we want safety to be the hallmark of all of our decisions and so the board of directors and staff are very optimistic, but we are in the very beginning stages of this process,” she said. “Everything on our campus will have to relocate. The good news is we have 14 months to find the most appropriate place for OASIS.”
Donations can be made to help further the OASIS mission by visiting OASIS Shelter.org.
“Safety for our residents has to be the cornerstone of all of our decisions, so we’re trying to go slow and deliberate to make sure that we put OASIS in the best position moving forward,” Craig said. “We have a lot of supporters and grantors, and so we feel pretty confident that we’ll find a good location.”
The Messenger-Inquirer does not publish the location of OASIS services for the safety of its clients.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
