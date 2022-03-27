The Owensboro Area World Affairs Council will be hosting a presentation Monday on the conflict in Ukraine.
The presentation, which will be at 7 p.m. in the Badgett Conference Center on Western Kentucky University-Owensboro’s campus, will also be available for remote viewing via Zoom. It will feature Raluca Viman-Miller, an assistant professor of comparative politics, international relations and European politics at the University of North Georgia.
Daniel Kuthy, Brescia University associate professor of political science, said Viman-Miller’s expertise and personal experiences on European security and immigration provide a useful perspective on the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Viman-Miller has also studied Russian foreign policy and the intersection of international security and migration, which is expected to provide rich discussion during the presentation.
Kuthy said the event should provide community members with an overview of the cultural dynamics and the background information on what is going on between the two countries. He said a lot of people might vaguely be aware of what is taking place, but this presentation should delve deeper into the issues.
“I think it will be really helpful in helping people understand the context, what’s going on culturally, and will help clarify some information and provide useful context,” he said. “She also will be able to answer questions about what’s going on.”
It is always the hope of OAWAC to provide valuable discussion and enrichment on world events to the local community, said Kuthy, who sits on the organization’s board.
The group has been active since 2009 and invites individuals who are experts in their fields to discuss topics relevant to current events. In the past, topics have related to public health, democratic erosion and, most recently, the military and political events in Afghanistan.
“We meet as a board and try to bring topics to the community that will both help them better understand things they are already hearing about, or topics sometimes that might not have occurred to them before,” Kuthy said. “Our hope is that we can open people’s eyes a little bit to some of the interesting things going on in the world and maybe help them understand these distant and sometimes scary things that are going on.”
For more information about the event, visit the OAWAC Facebook page.
To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88301218347 and use Meeting ID: 883 0121 8347; Passcode: 008125.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
