The Owensboro Black Expo, in partnership with the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, will be handing out sack lunches to the community starting at noon on Saturday at Fifth and Poplar streets.
The group had originally planned the event on Feb. 27 but it was postponed due to weather.
OBE treasurer Tiffany Davis said previously that the effort is a way to provide community outreach during the pandemic, which has stifled many of the organizations’ normal activities.
