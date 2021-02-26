The Owensboro Black Expo, in partnership with the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, will be handing out sack lunches to the community on Saturday.
OBE treasurer Tiffany Davis said the effort is a way to provide community outreach during the pandemic, which has stifled many of the organizations’ normal activities.
“We just wanted to do something different with this pandemic, we just kind of have to be creative … to do outreach with the community,” she said. “With the pandemic, it’s just hard to go inside of a building to have our annual Black History Month Program that we usually do.”
Although there is a potential of rain on Saturday, Davis said there will be a tent set up at Fifth and Poplar streets where cars can pull up and request a lunch.
“We’re going to have gloves, we’re going to have our masks on. Nobody has to get out of their vehicle. You just pull up, tell her how many bags you want and we’ll just hand it to you,” she said.
Davis said the spot on at Fifth and Poplar streets was chosen for its location within the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance area, but also because it is the heart of the neighborhood.
“For us, it’s like the heart of the community,” she said. “The H. L. Neblett Center is right there and Pinky’s … that area right there is just big for us. And the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, that’s their … area.”
The OBE and Northwest Neighborhood Alliance have also partnered for other recent community outreach efforts as well, according to Davis, including holding a voter registration event at Kendall Perkins Park during last year’s election season.
About 200 lunches will be handed out starting at noon Saturday. Davis said representatives from the organizations will hand out lunches first-come-first-served until they are gone.
Lunches will include a sandwich, drink and desserts from Pinky’s SnowCones & Snacks on Fifth Street, courtesy of owner Sheila Crowe, Davis said.
“We just hope that people come out,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.