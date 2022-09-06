Two Daviess County Public Schools staff members were named DCPS Kids First winners in August.
The Kids First Support Professional and Customer Service awards honor individuals who showcase kindness, dependability and an exemplary way of making families and students feel welcome while challenging students to do their best, according to DCPS.
Bonnie O’Bryan, a head custodian at West Louisville Elementary School, received the 2022 Kids First Customer Service Award.
“It was amazing and a great feeling to hear I won,” O’Bryan said.
WLES is the only school she has worked at in her 19 years with the district. She started as a custodian before moving to the kitchen, where she stayed for 15 years. She began her role as head custodian four years ago.
In the mornings before school begins, O’Bryan said she greets the students outside, helps them get to their classrooms and takes car riders to the gym or cafeteria.
“I smile and wave to the kids when I see them in the hallway,” she said. “I’ll stay after school past my time to help in any way I can and go out of my way to do anything that needs to be done.”
Seeing the students everyday is something O’Bryan loves about her job.
“The last few years have been hard for them, but we’re getting closer to being back to normal, and it feels wonderful to be with the kids again and see everybody,” she said.
More from this section
O’Bryan said the entire staff at WLES is a team.
“We’re a community here,” she said.
Traci Weedman, secretary at the DCPS Transportation Department, received the 2022 Kids First Support Professional Award. She has been with the transportation department for 26 years.
“Initially, I questioned receiving the award, and didn’t really believe it,” she said. “I was very honored, and I’m blessed to receive an award. It’s hard for me to accept that my peers nominated me for the award because they should receive an award like this, because they work directly with the kids.”
Weedman’s role as secretary consists of purchasing, personnel, accounts payable, being the liaison between the central office and the department and other miscellaneous duties.
“I enjoy helping people,” she said. “And although I don’t see the kids, I feel like I need to help our employees so that they can be at their best when they’re on the bus with the students.”
Weedman said she appreciates the DCPS family and community for being patient with the department, especially with the recent shortage of drivers.
“As things have changed, we just have to be flexible and change with them,” she said. “The first few years I was here, I was very young, and I didn’t understand the big picture of the whole operation, and a it’s a very large operation. There are so many pieces to it.”
In her 26 years in this position, she said she has learned that the more people the district has working together in a positive way, the better it is to get the job done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.