O'Bryan's wins 'best burger' competition

“It’s been a helluva year,” Eric Ashworth said Monday morning.
But the year that began in March 2020 with a forced shut down of his O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill in West Louisville by the coronavirus pandemic ended Monday with Ashworth winning the “Best Burger” trophy from the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
His “Double Bacon Mozzarella Cheese Stick Burger” topped 23 other burgers at restaurants across Daviess County in last week’s first “Owensboro Burger Week” competition.
Legends Sports Bar & Grill’s “The Winner” took second place and Wonder Whip’s “Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Burger” was third in the competition.
None of the three winners were inside the Owensboro city limits.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said Beef ‘O’ Brady’s sold the most burgers in the competition — 1,377 of its Five Cheese Burgers.
He said, “11,606 burgers were sold for $6 apiece. The 24 participating restaurants saw on average a 245% growth in burger sales for the week.”
Kirk said, “We can’t say thank you enough to both the restaurants who worked tirelessly to make this inaugural event happen and to customers who supported Burger Week. Over $69,636 were spent in just five days on burgers sales alone.”
He said, “When you take those burger sales and add in people buying other food and drinks, you’ve created an enormous economic impact.”
“I certainly didn’t see this coming,” Ashworth said. “It’s completely out of left field. I entered because I thought a few people from Owensboro might drive way out here.”
They did.
“I sold 310 burgers last week and 13 the week before,” Ashworth said. “I ran out of buns twice. I ran out of everything at least once. I wasn’t staffed for it. But I will be next year. It was a helluva week.”
O’Bryan’s has been a fixture in southwestern Daviess County since 1948.
But it’s been years since anyone in the O’Bryan family has owned it, Ashworth said.
“I bought it in October 2019,” he said. “And then, COVID hit five months later. The community helped me get through the year. Them and the government money.”
Ashworth is hoping people will keep coming out to try the “best burger in Daviess County.”
“This burger is available on our menu every day and has been for the past three or four years,” he said. “I didn’t create it. I wish I could say I did.”
The price is now $9.99 and includes a side.
The $6 price was just for Burger Week.
“It’s worth it,” Ashworth said.
The winning burger features two quarter-pound hamburger beef patties grilled and topped with two pieces of American cheese, bacon, two cheese sticks and a “light drizzle” of barbecue sauce served on a toasted bun.”
Each of the 24 restaurants participating in the event offered a featured burger for $6, including tax, during the promotion.
Eight judges sampled six burgers a day to make the decision.
But they didn’t know which restaurants the burgers came from.
The judges were Nick Oller, Daviess County market president of Independence Bank; Chad Benningfield of WBKR; former City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, president of Tastefully Yours Catering; Destini Leonard, from Girls Inc.; Jim Gillis of Hill View Farms; Matt Freeman, manager of the Owensboro Bombers American Legion baseball team; Maria Kelly, a caterer; and Shaelie Clark of WFIE-TV.
The event, hosted by the CVB and the city, was sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, Independence Bank, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
Kirk said Owensboro Burger Week will return in late winter or early spring next year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
