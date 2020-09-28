Even during a pandemic, Sarah Chinn not only found a remote working opportunity, but she has also been promoted twice.
Chinn was among the first graduates of the Ohio County Economic Development Alliance’s Digital Works program. Digital Works partners with organizations to offer technical training for online teleworking jobs.
Digital Works is a program of Connected Nation, which was developed to fulfill these remote jobs. They provide job placement assistance, in addition to teaching typing, communication, customer service, resume building and more.
Chinn, of Beaver Dam, was among the first seven graduates of the program.
“I am grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to be enrolled in and have graduated from the Digital Works program to qualify for a work-from-home position,” she said. “The class was very insightful, fun, relaxed and definitely informative.”
OCEDA is ready to launch its second class of the program, and its officials are currently recruiting Ohio Countians.
Jodi Ashby, OCEDA executive director, said this learning opportunity will be provided at no cost, thanks to a USDA grant.
She said OCEDA is trying to use their grant money wisely “to actually create new jobs that would not otherwise be available to people in Ohio County.”
“We understand that families and individuals in Ohio County are looking for new opportunities,” she said. “Our organization has provided training opportunities in the past, but Digital Works partners with more than 70 companies nationwide and we knew this would open up new avenues to jobs and future careers.”
And, Ashby said, judging by the first class that graduated this summer, it is working.
All of the graduates from the program who applied for positions and sought employment were employed, Ashby said.
“It’s work well, we are excited to create another seven or more (jobs) in this next cohort,” she said.
Chris Pederson, VP of Planning and Development with Connected Nation, said that OCEDA and Digital Works are “taking a positive step toward helping local residents take part in the flourishing job market of telework and work-at-home opportunities.
For the next class, participants will have the choice of training and/or working from the Hub if they need the space and equipment. The Hub is a business incubator, co-workspace and training facility located in Hartford, according to an OCEDA press release.
To learn more information about the Digital Works program call 270-298-4496 or visit https://driveyourlearning.org/digital_works_sign_up.php.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
