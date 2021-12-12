Ohio County Healthcare has been recognized by the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce for its service to the community during the pandemic.
The chamber awarded OCH with its Fourth Quarter Excellence Award this week, which, according to Travis Johnson, head of the chamber’s awards committee, has been a staple in the chamber’s outreach for several years.
The award, he said, is meant to recognize businesses and entities in the community which demonstrate an active interest in bettering Ohio County, showing an interest in the wellbeing of the community.
OCH, he said, was chosen “due to their commitment in making our community healthier and actively combatting the issues affecting our citizen’s health during the pandemic.”
Specifically, he said, the healthcare system has provided ample testing, treatment and vaccination opportunities for the community and has worked to keep the community informed throughout the duration of the pandemic about current pandemic happenings and how to access resources related to COVID-19.
“OCH has exemplified what the chamber expects of its quarterly award recipients through community outreach and dedication to protections of the community during the pandemic,” he said.
Cece Robinson, OCH director of community relations, said the organization is grateful for the recognition by the chamber.
“A challenging aspect of this novel virus would be the rapidly changing information.” she said. “We, as our local healthcare leaders, felt it very important that we be able to communicate up-to-date, accurate information to help the community know where they could go for care.”
Additionally, she said, OCH wanted to ensure an interactive exchange of information where the community could ask or post questions and worked through various means to do so.
She said the organization has also worked to provide vaccinations to the community since they became available, offering clinics at the hospital and at various locations throughout the county, as well as having recently held pediatric vaccine clinics at all of its family practices for 5-11 year olds.
“Ohio County Healthcare was very grateful for the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors’ recognition of our efforts to keep the community members, as well as our local businesses and organizations, informed of the rapidly changing safety protocols, treatment, testing and vaccine options during the current pandemic,” she said. “OCH has been very fortunate to partner with the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce for many years to make sure that we can collaboratively work together to serve our community.”
Christie Netherton
