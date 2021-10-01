As Ohio County Healthcare continues seeing peak numbers of COVID-19 patients with short staffing levels, health care professionals from the hospital said the surge is unlike anything they’ve seen before.
Ohio County Healthcare held a forum Thursday afternoon on WXMZ radio in Hartford with host Jerry Wright to discuss what is happening in the hospital and answer questions from the public about how the virus and vaccine work.
OCH administrator Blaine Pieper said the hospital has experienced issues in the past several weeks that staff would have never anticipated prior to the pandemic.
The hospital, he said, has had a bottleneck of patients waiting to receive a higher level of care at other facilities, which has made treating patients very difficult. But he said staff have persevered.
“They’re so busy that we cannot get them in, they’re on the waiting lists to go there,” he said. “That has been very problematic. We’ve had patients wait as long as 72 hours … for a bed to open up. That’s something I’ve never seen in healthcare since I’ve been involved.”
Additionally, he said ventilators have been excessively used in the past month or so since the Delta variant of the virus has surged in the community.
Pieper said handling technical issues with ventilators and training staff on using them is extremely time consuming and takes up additional staffing resources.
“Before COVID hit, we would still have ventilator capabilities here at the hospital,” he said. “We’d do it maybe once a year, twice a year maybe, we’d have ventilators. It has gotten to be a daily thing now. Through the last month, we’ve had ventilators every day and as many as four patients, I think, on a ventilator at a time. As soon as somebody comes off, we put somebody else on.”
He said ventilators also take a lot of oxygen.
Last week, he said the hospital had to bring in temporary tanks and oxygen machines to help supplement what it had available in order to treat all the patients who needed oxygen assistance.
The reason why so many patients need oxygen assistance, especially in regard to COVID-19, according to Dr. Joshua Skibba, is because of all the virus and inflammation that sets up in the lungs as a result of the virus.
“You’re basically drowning from your inflammatory fluid in the lung …. That’s why you need to pump so much oxygen into people is because you’ve got so much fluid, all this virus, all this inflammatory cell setting up in the lungs for so long,” he said. “These CAT scans that we’re getting in the hospital are just the worst CAT scans that I’ve ever seen. The lung tissue is just entirely white.”
The best way a person can prevent being hospitalized or dying from the virus, according to Dr. Bailey Phelps, is by being vaccinated.
Of the 15 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio County throughout September, Phelps said nearly half were just this week, alone, and most were unvaccinated.
“I haven’t had a single patient in the hospital that’s passed away this week that’s been fully vaccinated,” she said. “My whole goal is that I don’t want my husband to be a widow, and I don’t want my kids to not have a mother, and I think that should be the end point. If that doesn’t concern you, then there’s nothing I can say to make it sink in.”
Athena Minor, chief clinical and nursing officer, said how the public handles the virus will determine how it continues to affect the general population and for how long.
Vaccines, she said, have been shown throughout history to have a positive effect on viruses.
“That is an aspect of how we’re going to be able to deal with this in the future and how coronavirus is going to be affecting our future, is how we deal with it today,” she said.
She likened vaccines to building a dam against a floodgate.
“The more holes you have in the dike, the more water that’s coming out of it,” she said. “We’ve got to build up our dam very strong to keep that from happening.”
