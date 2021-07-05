Ohio County Healthcare, along with several other community partners, has begun offering on-site vaccine clinics in an effort to increase vaccinations for the overall county population.
OCH has partnered with Ohio County Health Center, Rice Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, King Drug and Homecare pharmacy, and Midtown Pharmacy to help make vaccines more accessible by offering on-site clinics at several community events throughout the summer months, according to Cece Robinson, director of community relations.
“Ohio County Healthcare, along with our other community partners who are also administering COVID-29 vaccinations, has an initiative to have a strong community presence throughout the summer to make vaccines convenient and available to the citizens of Ohio County,” she said.
So far, OCH has hosted vaccine clinics at “Sounds on Second Street” and the Strawberry Festival, and has vaccinated more than 350 individuals at a vaccine clinic at Perdue Farms in Beaver Dam, Robinson said.
“We recognize that when the vaccine first became available, that supply was more scarce and that the hours vaccines were offered were typically Monday through Friday during work hours, so … we wanted to take initiative and expand access to the vaccination,” she said. “We also want to be able to offer the vaccinations where people are already gathered to make it convenient, make it accessible for the Ohio County population.”
Currently, Ohio County is sitting at 31% of the population who have received vaccinations, which is one of the lower percentages in the region, according to Robinson. That has been a propelling factor in increasing vaccination accessibility.
However, Robinson said OCH has seen an increased interest in being vaccinated from a younger demographic since the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for individuals ages 12 and older.
“We anticipate as we get closer to school starting back in the fall that more and more of the younger age demographic will want to be vaccinated,” she said. “We are trying to make sure that at all of our events, we have Pfizer as one of the vaccines that are available so that we can offer those vaccines to anyone 12 and up.”
Any local entities interested in hosting an on-site vaccine clinic can contact OCH at 270-298-5434.
Additionally, Robinson said OCH has begun offering walk-in appointments for the Pfizer vaccine seven days a week with a limited supply.
Vaccine sites, times, dates, locations and types of vaccines offered can be located by going online to Vaccine.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
