Ohio County Healthcare has set up a waiting list to schedule 1B vaccinations that could begin as early as next week, according to Cece Robinson, director of community relations for Ohio County Healthcare.
While Robinson said OCH is still actively vaccinating 1A individuals, it is supplementing 1B as needed to ensure no doses are wasted.
1A vaccinations are for essential health care workers while 1B includes first responders, individuals 70 and older and education system employees.
“Ohio County Healthcare is still actively vaccinating out of the 1A phase and we are following the guidelines laid out to us by the Kentucky Department of Public Health to supplement out of the 1B category,” Robinson said.
OCH has established a COVID-19 vaccine hotline for people to be added to a scheduling waiting list. Robinson said when further doses are received, OCH will then reach out to those on the waiting list to schedule appointments.
OCH has received 700 doses of vaccines so far, and 550 of those have already been administered. Robinson said Tuesday that OCH had vaccinated about 350 health care workers just this week, which included health care workers outside of the OCH system.
The remainder of vaccine doses on hand have already been allocated, Robinson said.
OCH expects to begin administering booster doses next week to those who have already received their first dose, Robinson said. They expect to receive at least 500 doses for the first round of booster shots.
According to Robinson, OCH originally planned to receive doses to begin 1B vaccination on Feb. 1, plus or minus a week. However, she said the next round of doses could arrive as early as next week.
“The moment we have additional vaccines available, we will be posting it on our social media and website,” she said.
For those in the 1B category wishing to be added to the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling wait list, Robinson said to call 270-215-9082.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.