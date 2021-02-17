Ohio County Healthcare began scheduling tier 1B COVID-19 vaccinations this week after a halt in the process in early February due to limited vaccine supplies, according to an announcement from the healthcare system.

OCH began a hotline in January to put 1B individuals on a scheduling waitlist. The healthcare system had originally planned to begin 1B vaccinations, which include individuals ages 70 and older, by about Feb. 1.

According to an OCH announcement, however, those efforts were postponed due to limited vaccine supply.

Cece Robinson, OCH director of community relations, said, however, the facility has been in communication with state officials and has been assured it will begin receiving 300 doses weekly.

“While the waitlist had not been halted, we had alerted individuals who were wanting to get a vaccination in Ohio County that we were unsure at that time of when we would receive 1B vaccinations supplies,” she said. “We did receive notification from state health officials last week that Ohio County Healthcare had been designated as a local distribution site by the governor’s office and that we’re anticipating 300 doses of 1B vaccination … to be shipped to us weekly.”

Robinson said OCH will begin scheduling 1B vaccinations this week and, weather permitting, will begin 1B vaccinations this week as well.

“The big caveat there is weather permitting. We have to make sure people can safely get into our facility and our staff can safely get into the vaccination clinic site to provide the service,” she said. “We could start as early as this week, but we are anticipating for sure that we will be starting by next week.”

Robinson said OCH had administered about 1,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, including initial and booster doses.

There are about 1,700 individuals on the vaccine waiting list for 1B and 1C vaccinations, according to Robinson, but the system is currently prioritizing 1B individuals.

1C individuals, however, are still encouraged to call and put their names on the scheduling waitlist. She said OCH plans to move rapidly through the list once it begins 1B vaccinations with the capacity to administer all 300 doses weekly.

For those in the 1b category wishing to be added to the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling wait list, Robinson said to call 270-215-9082.

