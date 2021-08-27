Ohio County Healthcare announced Thursday that it will install a temporary temperature-controlled mobile unit outside its emergency department entrance to triage and evaluate patients with COVID-19 symptoms as the hospital, like many others, experiences an influx of patients.
Cece Robinson, the hospital’s director of community relations said the unit installation is in response to a continued rise in the volume of patients in the emergency department.
The mobile unit, according to Athena Minor, chief clinical and nursing officer, will allow the hospital to determine whether patients presenting COVID-19 symptoms can be treated with an intravenous line (IV) and medication for temperature control and sent home, or if they require inpatient or critical care at the hospital.
“About 98% of our patients that present to the emergency room just need a small amount of treatment and then can go home, they’re not in the critical care realm where they need to be admitted for further treatment or need a ventilator or oxygen assistance,” Minor said.
Robinson said there will be an emergency room physician monitoring both the emergency department and the triage structure at all times, with additional mid-level provider support.
The hospital is hoping to have the unit installed by next week, she said.
She said the hospital has been asking patients to wait in their vehicle. A hospital staff member comes out and registers them before admitting them to a room.
Robinson said while the hospital was fairly close to its current bed capacity Thursday afternoon, the number of patients on the floor fluctuates daily.
OCH currently has the capacity for 25 patients. It reported having 23 patients Thursday.
Minor said there are plans in place to expand overall hospital capacity when, or if, it is deemed necessary.
Of the patients reported Thursday, eight were COVID-19 patients, but none were at a critical level requiring a ventilator, according to Minor. She said the hospital has capacity for 10 COVID-19 patients and has room to expand that to 14.
Robinson said the hospital also has a designated a holding area for patients that need to be admitted before a bed is available, and staff will be assigned to monitor those patients until a bed becomes available.
Minor said there were no patients in the holding area as of Thursday afternoon, which “is a good thing.”
Additionally, according to Robinson, the hospital has implemented its emergency staffing model, which also helps the facility react if staff members become ill.
“This would mean that we will actively be pulling staff members from different departments to supplement in those high-demand areas,” she said. “We, along with the rest of the national health care field, are suffering from a staffing crisis, and so it makes health care very vulnerable during a pandemic.”
Robinson said about 80% of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.
“We urge everyone to be vaccinated,” she said.
According to Minor, there is a clear difference in the level of sickness experienced by vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.
“The amount of sickness for unvaccinated patients has been much greater than for those who have been vaccinated; it’s a very distinct line;” she said. “Very rarely have we seen a vaccinated patient at the level of sickness that we’ve seen unvaccinated patients.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
