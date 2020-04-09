Lily Carol Moore and her fellow Owensboro Catholic High School senior class officers have been grieving along with the other Class of 2020 students across the commonwealth for the milestones that have been missed throughout school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that schools close from March 16 through at least May 1 in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
That is why Moore, 18, and her classmates came up with a way to let the other students in her graduating class know that they are missed. On Wednesday morning, OCHS teachers and administrators went to the homes of the 100 students in the school’s graduating class and placed signs in their yards, along with letters.
The signs read “OCHS Loves the Class of 2020” and the letter sends well-wishes and thoughts of hope and love.
“We have all grown up together, and it’s such a small school that it really does just feel like we are a family,” Moore said. “We wanted to do something nice for them to bring up their spirits.”
Moore said since many of the students in her graduating class have been together since preschool, it makes school closures much harder. And, they are missing milestones such as spring sports, dances and possibly graduation ceremonies.
“We also do a recollection week our senior year,” Moore said. “It’s something we’ve always looked forward to throughout high school, and not being able to do it has been sad.”
Katie Hayden, 18, OCHS Class of 2020 secretary, said class officers hope the yard signs “put a smile on everybody’s face, and hopefully brighten their day.”
“We just want to give a little sunshine to all the seniors,” she said. “It’s been a hard time for everyone. There are a lot of things coming up that are postponed for now, and we can’t make up for all those events, but we wanted to see what small things we could do to help everyone just feel better.”
Ginny Coomes, OCHS math teacher and one of the senior class sponsors, said students approached her last week with the idea for the signs. Originally students were going to drop the signs off for their classmates, but it was ultimately decided that it would be safer for teachers and other administrators to do so.
Coomes said she feels “such a disconnect” right now with all OCHS students, and that this is one small way they could know everyone is thinking of them.
“I feel bad, nationwide, for all seniors,” Coomes said. “We just want our seniors to know that we are praying for them, that this isn’t over, and they are a part of Catholic High forever.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
