OCHS renovations on track for completion

For the first time in about 40 or 50 years, the Owensboro Catholic High School chemistry and science lab is receiving a major overhaul, and the renovation is slated to be complete in the next few weeks.
According to Owensboro Catholic Schools Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne, the project began in August. There have been a few delays due to the supply chain with materials, but the construction crew has been able to make some headway while students have been out of the building for fall break.
Hartz Construction is completing the project, which will include new cabinetry, new flooring, new water and gas lines, and new work stations for students.
The total cost of the project is $150,000, which has been completely covered through donor funds, Osborne said.
While work has been done on the science lab, students have been working in alternate labs. Teachers have also opted to switch the semester around, so that when students need to be in the lab setting, it will be after construction is complete.
Osborne said when the room is complete, the school will be hosting a ribbon-cutting.
“For us, this is a big deal,” he said. “Things like this don’t happen until we have raised the money for them. Sometimes that’s a short-term proposition, sometimes it’s a longer-term proposition. We certainly want to celebrate this when it’s finished.”
When developing plans for the new lab, Osborne and other educators sought input from their science teachers. They wanted state-of-the-art equipment that would hold up over time, because it may be another 30 or 40 years before the next big renovation takes place.
The classroom, like all OCS classrooms, has received upgrades here and there, but nothing as significant as this one, Osborne said.
“We wanted the latest and greatest technology and building materials we could utilize,” he said. “Even if that meant paying a little more money. We want this to carry us for a few years.”
The school system is also embarking on a PTO fundraiser through the online platform Market Day.
Market Day began 38 years ago as a way for schools and other private entities to raise funds through food sales. In those years it has helped to raise over $400 million for education across the U.S, according to its website, marketdaylocal.com.
How it will work locally is families can choose to shop for specific items throughout October, including beef and chicken dinners. At least 10% of each sale will go to OCS, and by purchasing items for a student’s school, it gives that school a chance to win $1,000.
Bundles include a box of chicken steaks, a box of chicken fillets, a box of steakhouse burgers and chocolate lava cakes. Appetizers, bakery goods, breakfast and other dessert selections are also available for purchase.
For more information about the fundraiser, visit https://owensborocatholic.org/wp-content/uploads/Market-Day-Oct-Promo.pdf.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.