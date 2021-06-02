Ohio County Public Library held its last virtual story time program last week and will begin in-person programming for all age groups starting this month.
The library has been doing virtual events since the pandemic hit the region in March 2020, according to Director Melanie Warga.
“We have missed having our in-person story time,” she said. “We have missed being able to have that in-person interaction with all of our children and all of our adults, for that matter, too. So we’re very excited to offer that again.”
Warga said the library has done a few in-person events recently just to gauge how they would go, such as an outdoor movie showing in April and May, as well as a move to in-person adult programs at the library.
“Everything was very successful and everyone was very respectful of boundaries for the world we live in currently,” she said. “Because those were so successful, we feel good about having our in-person programming for all ages beginning in June.”
Currently, Warga said the library has lessened mask restrictions for those who have received vaccinations in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Beginning June 11, she said masks will no longer be required at the library, as per CDC guidelines.
However, she said there will still be some space limitations to account for social distancing.
“We’re doing our very best to follow every guideline that’s been put out,” she said. “People are starting to come in more frequently. We had a tremendous amount of people in the morning and it’s wonderful to be able to have that opportunity to serve the patrons the way we want to.”
The library offers story time and programming for babies, preschoolers, kindergarten through sixth grade, teens and adults.
Anyone wishing to register for library programs and events may do so by visiting OCPLibrary.org and clicking on the events link.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
