Owensboro Catholic Schools has announced a new principal for its K-3 Campus and a new district chief education officer.

Tracy Conkright, who most recently served as principal of the 4-6 Campus, has been appointed OCS’ chief education officer. A press release says the chief education officer is “a resource of support for the schools’ educational efforts to fulfill the mission and ministry of Catholic Schools.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

