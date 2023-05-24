Owensboro Catholic Schools has announced a new principal for its K-3 Campus and a new district chief education officer.
Tracy Conkright, who most recently served as principal of the 4-6 Campus, has been appointed OCS’ chief education officer. A press release says the chief education officer is “a resource of support for the schools’ educational efforts to fulfill the mission and ministry of Catholic Schools.”
Conkright said Tuesday her role will include developing curriculum, mentoring teachers and principals and overseeing education for the school system.
“I feel like God was calling me to do this at this time,” she said. “I love mentoring teachers and working with people.”
Conkright said her hope is to to work with teachers and administrators in all OCS schools.
“I feel the position is going to help me do all the things I love to do,” she said.
Conkright was principal of the 4-6 Campus for 25 years. Conkright attended Western Kentucky University, where she received a B.A. in elementary education, a master’s degree in elementary education and her Rank 1 certification in instructional leadership.
In a prepared statement, OCS president Tom Lilly said: “We are very fortunate to have someone with Tracy’s expertise and experience in our system. I have relied heavily on her counsel since assuming my role with the Owensboro Catholic School system, and I look forward to working with her in this capacity.”
Conkright said: “The 4-6 Center is like a second home to me, and the people are like family.”
Conkright said a priority for the coming year will be working with new principals at the K-3 Center, 4-6 Center and OCHS.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Kristin Miller, an instructor in the OCS system for 10 years, will become principal at the K-3 Campus at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year in August. Miller is currently a differentiated learning specialist with the K-3 Campus.
Miller will replace current K-3 principal Jim Tinius.
According to an OSC press release, Miller graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 2009 and received an elementary education degree from Brescia University. Miller also has a master’s degree from Cumberland University, along with a Rank 1 certification in instructional leadership.
Miller received a certificate in Catholic schools administration from Loyola Marymount University.
“I look forward to continuing to support our outstanding teachers and staff in their roles as we nurture our young students’ growth in faith and academics,” Miller said in a statement. “I am humbled by the tremendous support I have received from our staff and parents, and I am excited to continue the mission of Catholic education at OCS.”
