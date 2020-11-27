The Diocese of Owensboro will continue to offer meals while students are participating in virtual learning.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday at no cost to any child 18 years and younger. Children do not have to be students of the Owensboro Catholic Schools system to pick up a meal, said Sonya Evans, food service director for the Diocese of Owensboro.
“We are doing hot lunches and cold breakfasts for the next day,” Evans said.
OCS will be utilizing a curbside pickup option in order to allow for more physical distancing. Families will not get out of their cars or come into the buildings. They just need to pull up and let staff know how many meals they need to pick up for the day.
Meals will be served from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 at the following locations:
Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 campus, 4017 Frederica St. — 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.;
Owensboro Catholic Middle School, 2540 Christie Place — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 W. Parrish Ave. — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Evans said the school system will be following all protocols to ensure meals are prepared safely.
“Employees will be wearing their masks and gloves, and following all the guidelines,” Evans said, adding that the school system is happy to be able to provide these meals during this time when schools are out of in-person session.
“It’s times like these when schools are shut down and people are struggling that we need to be able to provide these free meals,” she said.
For more information visit owensborocatholic.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
