When the Owensboro Catholic Schools system decided at the beginning of the school year that all students would be attending in-person classes five days a week, administrators knew they needed to have a plan in place if and when students and staff would be out of school due to sickness or quarantine.
So, the COVID-19 Instructional Assistant Resource Team was developed.
The team, headed by the former principal of the OCS K-3 Campus, Lori Whitehouse, consists of eight individuals who come from educational backgrounds. Team members are former teachers or current education majors at Brescia University, and they are working together to ensure that students and teachers have the assistance they need during such a difficult school year.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said the school system did not want it to be the sole responsibility of the classroom teacher to ensure that students working from home due to the coronavirus had everything they need to properly learn. He said classroom teachers have enough on their plates at this time.
“A teacher is busy during the day with students in the classroom,” Osborne said. “They may not be able to answer the questions in a timely manner, whereas the resource teacher can provide that added assistance.”
He said the resource team is working well; parents are appreciative and students have someone they are able to talk with immediately if issues arise.
“Students and parents are pleased, and teachers are extremely thankful for the extra level of help they are getting,” he said.
Whitehouse said resource team members who are not actively acting as the liaison between teacher and student are also helping with lesson planning in the classroom and providing tutoring when needed through small group work.
Resource team members touch base with students working from home to make sure they are attending their Zoom meetings and troubleshoot any issues they have with Google Classroom, which is used by all students and teachers across the school system.
“We are just another resource for students who are quarantining to make sure they are getting everything they need educationally,” she said. “I think it makes parents feel better knowing there’s somebody out there to help take care of concerns they have, too.”
Osborne said currently there are 11 students and staff actively sick with COVID-19, and there are 84 students and staff who are quarantining as a result of being in close contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus. He said the school system is in communication with the health department on a daily basis, and that the virus is not being transmitted in schools, but outside in the community.
Being a small district like OCS does have some advantages, like being able to offer in-person learning for all students, he said, and the district plans to continue on this course at least through the end of this semester.
Since the city and county schools announced Wednesday they would be transitioning to virtual learning, Osborne said the Catholic Schools system has had several calls from concerned parents interested in enrolling their students.
He said the school system would love to take all the students interested in attending at this time, but that they plan to limit the number of students enrolled to ensure safe spacing in classrooms can continue.
“We have a waiting list,” Osborne said. “We just really want to get to Christmas break, and we are hoping numbers will be improving at that time, and we can re-evaluate what’s ahead for January and beyond. Our size has enabled us to operate safely under current health guidelines.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
