While most students in the area have returned to school virtually, Owensboro Catholic Schools welcomed students back to classrooms Wednesday, with health and safety protocols in place.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said the day went “really well,” with students abiding by all rules and regulations in place to keep themselves, their families, and OCS teachers and staff safe.
“Other than seeing the masks on everybody and having to take temperatures, it felt good and normal,” he said. “Of course that’s what we hoped for. It was just a great feeling just to see all the hallways hustle and bustle with kids, and classrooms with kids in them. It’s been a really good day.”
He said students didn’t protest to the masks at all and there only had to be a few gentle reminders about how to wear them properly.
Aside from masks and temperature checks, the school system has placed plastic desk dividers between students, and student mingling is limited. For example, at the 4-6 Campus, students did not change classes throughout the day; their teachers came to them.
Osborne said the goal is to minimize the movement of students “because kids congregate if they are moving more.”
“We have been telling parents from the beginning that their child’s safety is of the utmost importance to us,” he said. “We will implement and enforce those protocols to allow us the greatest opportunity to be safe.”
Margaret Thompson, OCS 4-6 Campus fourth-grade teacher, said it was good to see her students who she hasn’t seen since mid-March, even if it was just their eyes because of the masks.
She said the day went smoothly, with students having their temperatures checked even before they got out of their cars. Students were also behaving well and were happy to be in class.
“Social distancing was actually easier than I thought it would be,” she said. “They have designated hallways for the different grade levels so that we are staying in our own areas.”
Thompson said even lunches were being delivered to classrooms to eliminate crowding in a specific spot and movement among students.
Ashlie Hayden, 12, said she was eager to be back in school to see her teachers and friends. Upon arrival, she and her classmates unpacked their school supplies and prepared to spend the day at the same desk.
“I have one teacher for first period, and my second-period teacher will just come in my room,” she said. “So we are in the same desk every day, and not all sharing.”
She hasn’t seen her classmates in awhile, she said.
“It’s been getting a little boring at home, so I’m glad to be back,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
