Owensboro Community & Technical College and Henderson Community College are collaborating to offer another healthcare career option for students.
This means that OCTC students will have the opportunity to pursue an associate of applied science in the medical laboratory technician program at HCC. Students will be able to complete general education coursework toward the degree at OCTC, and then transfer to the Henderson school for core curriculum, according to the course description provided by OCTC.
Students will earn a certificate in phlebotomy for the healthcare worker and physician’s laboratory assistant, as well as an associate of applied science degree in medical laboratory technology. Graduates of the program will be qualified to take a nationally-recognized registry exam to be certified medical laboratory technicians, the course description said.
OCTC and HCC already have a partnership, in which Henderson students can complete the surgical technology program at the Owensboro school.
Amanda Seaton, HCC program coordinator for the medical laboratory technician program, said she is excited about the partnership.
“Through collaboration, we have developed a wonderful way to support students regionally,” Seaton said. “We look forward to welcoming OCTC students at HCC.”
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said aligning partnerships like this with “high wage-high demand career options for our students” fulfills needs for regional employers.
“By cross-promoting these programs, the colleges can help ensure that the healthcare workforce needs of our region are being met,” he said.
Jason Warren, HCC president, said there are numerous benefits to being part of the Kentucky Community & Technical College System, and that this new collaboration “is an excellent example.”
“Dr. Williams and I are committed to serving our region in a fiscally-responsible way without unnecessary duplication.”
For more information about the medical laboratory technician program, contact Seaton at amanda.seaton@kctcs.edu or by calling 270-831-9818, or visit https://bit.ly/2QuASSG.
To enroll, contact octc.startcenter@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4473 for a personal appointment.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
